Gwyneth Paltrow Was Asked Another Question About Marvel And Had The Most Paltrow Response Ever

Marvel’s Hawkeye is finally here, and the Jeremy Renner-led series doesn't seem to be disappointing most viewers at this point. Fans are loving the series , with all of the plot points, Easter eggs, and reveals that come with each episode. With such massive popularity, it's no surprise that fans decided to ask Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Gwyneth Paltrow (who has a rocky history remembering anything about the MCU) about the new show. And her answer did not disappoint. As a matter of fact, the actress had what may be the most Paltrow response ever.

It's definitely not uncommon for fans or media pundits to ask Marvel stars if they're keeping up with the latest developments in the massive franchise. Though the Goop founder may not have been the one to ask. The query came as she was conducting a Q&A on her Instagram , and her response may have thrown some people for a loop. Here's the question and answer via Alex Abad-Santo's Twitter :

Well, she definitely answered the fan’s question honestly, though it really shouldn’t be a surprise that she doesn’t even know what Hawkeye even is. I mean, the Oscar winner famously didn’t know she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming . Though she's been the center of jokes for this, she's also poked fun at herself and recently did so in a behind-the-scenes photo from Avengers: Endgame, which featured Chris Evans and Chris Pratt. But while she may forget most things about the franchise, she will definitely never forget working with Robert Downey Jr , who she still has quirky and funny encounters with. You have to think that the actress and business mogul is very busy and can’t keep up with everything going on at Marvel, so her lack of knowledge is understandable.

One would hope that she would check out the new series, though. Hawkeye is proving to be a success for Marvel, as it puts Jeremy Renner front and center alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate bishop. The series has all the Marvel goodness fans would expect, and what makes it even sweeter is that it's set around the holidays. There have been some fantastic moments so far, and one that even made Renner geek out.

Marvel Studios is ramping up the release of its films again, and it seems like things are finally getting back to normal regarding the Phase Four release schedule. So far, the company has introduced a new super-team in Eternals and a new potential Avenger in Shang Chi. Things are definitely getting even crazier, and it's going to get hard even harder to keep up with all the latest shows and movies. On that note, we really should cut Gwyneth Paltrow some slack in the future.

We'll see if she decides to tune into any of the upcoming projects at some point. And of course, fans may also be curious to know if she plans to reprise her role as Pepper Potts down the road. After all, the Iron Man-connected Armor Wars and Ironheart are set to hit Disney+ in the not-so-distant future.