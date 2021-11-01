Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About MCU Cluelessness In Avengers: Endgame Set Photo Featuring Two Famous Chrises

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth franchise over the past decade and change. But actress Gwyneth Paltrow was there from the beginning, starring as Pepper Potts in Iron Man, and during a number of movies since. But Paltrow has been known to be a bit clueless about which movies she’s in, and poked fun at that while sharing an Avengers: Endgame set photo featuring two famous Chrises.

Pepper Potts returned for a supporting role in Avengers: Endgame, even suiting up and becoming Rescue in the final battle against Thanos. Fans were thrilled to see Gwyneth Platrow in her own armor, the majority of which was created through visual effects and motion capture. Paltrow recently shared a fun set photo in costume, featuring both Chris Evans and Chris Pratt. Check it out below,

How cool is that? It’s wild to think of how many actors were successfully assembled for Avengers: Endgame, especially during the final battle and Tony’s lakeside funeral. Gwyneth Platrow and two out of the three Marvel Chrises are only part of this ensemble. Although I do wish that Hemsworth was also pictured alongside Evans and Pratt.

The above image comes to us from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram account, and features a short but funny caption regarding her time in the MCU. It reads “this was me in costume at some point”, showing the Oscar winning actress’ ability to make fun of herself. Because if you’re going to go viral for forgetting who Sebastan Stan was multiple times, you’ve got to own it.

As previously mentioned, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan has been open about meeting Gwyenth Paltrow multiple times, despite the actress failing to remember. She also infamously forgot she had a scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, even arguing with Jon Favreau about it on camera. It’s a funny quirk that seems to have endeared her to the public, and clearly Paltrow is comfortable laughing at herself.

It remains to be seen if/when Gwyneth Paltrow will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts. Her long-standing story with Tony Stark came to an end with Avengers: Endgame when RDJ’s character sacrificed himself to wipe out Thanos for good. But Pepper’s still alive in the main timeline, as is their daughter Morgan. While Paltrow doesn’t seem particularly interested in starring in a future MCU installment, she always seems happy to pop in for a cameo.

For a number of years Gwyneth Paltrow has stepped away from acting as a full-time job, taking smaller roles in projects like The Politician. Instead her focus is on her brand Goop , which continues to make headlines throughout the years.