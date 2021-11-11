Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Disney+ Series

Marvel fans have been waiting since all the way back in July to see the next round of Disney+ superhero series action, when Loki ended on a massive cliffhanger. Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye won’t be revealing what happened after how Loki wrapped, but the TV show centered on the MCU’s main archer has plenty in store, including the long-awaited introduction of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop . While the wait for Hawkeye to debut for Disney+ subscribers is nearly over , critics have already gotten a look at the new show, and here’s what they’re saying about it.

Based on the early reviews that have been posted on social media, there’s a lot to be excited about when Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton joins forces with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop , although not everybody is overwhelmingly positive about the next MCU series. Even though the first looks at the show via trailers have been pretty exciting, only the full episodes will really indicate how Hawkeye will compare to the other Disney+ Marvel shows, as well as the previous MCU projects that featured Hawkeye. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell shared his thoughts on what’s in store for viewers:

The first two episodes of #Hawkeye were decent, but nothing that grabbed me after the first episode’s killer opening. Kate Bishop is a terrific character and Hailee is excellent. But the pacing is off, scenes drag, and I’m waiting for it to take off. I give it three RENNERs. pic.twitter.com/6hhGXrwJOLNovember 11, 2021 See more

While Hailee Steinfeld will evidently be a highlight as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, it seems that the first couple episodes don’t get off to the strongest start following what should be an epic opening. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg also commented on the pace of the first two episodes in his own post:

Hawkeye is smart to go with the two episode premiere, as it is a touch slow to really get itself going – but I'm seeing thus far has me very excited for what's to come. Hailee Steinfeld is, as expected, perfect as Kate Bishop, and the chemistry with Jeremy Renner's Clint is great pic.twitter.com/GOqO3QM5kjNovember 11, 2021 See more

Hailee Steinfeld has a tall order in partnering with Jeremy Renner after all his years establishing Clint as an Avenger, which is a challenge that perhaps only Loki ’s Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson fully experienced in a Disney+ series as MCU newcomers playing key roles, as Kathryn Hahn’s significance as Agatha wasn’t immediately apparent over on WandaVision. And Steinfeld evidently nails it for Hawkeye.

#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it.Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark!The future for Kate & Clint's dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3! pic.twitter.com/BzBsuc5XmCNovember 11, 2021 See more

Hawkeye getting off to a fun start could be key for hooking in an audience, even if diehard MCU fans are likely to watch the series regardless of an epic opening sequence. The common consensus among critics seems to be that Hailee Steinfeld is a great addition and shines as Kate Bishop. Considering MCU projects tend to go the extra mile to prevent spoilers (whenever possible), there are a lot of questions about moments that have be teased in the trailer. Namely: the Captain America musical.

#Hawkeye is my favorite of all the Marvel Studios series released thus far. Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner are fantastic together. Loved the banter between them. The Rogers The Musical scene and Kate’s take on Hawkeye’s branding are hilarious. Oh, & Lucky the dog is the best. pic.twitter.com/1ZOOImzrOINovember 11, 2021 See more

Rogers: The Musical sounds like it will be a hilarious hit rather than anything cringe-worthy, so that should be something to look forward to. Naming Hawkeye as the favorite of the Marvel Studios TV shows is high praise, as WandaVision and Loki in particular were highly praised, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a game-changer for the larger MCU with Sam Wilson taking on the mantle of Captain America.

Very into #Hawkeye after 2 episodes. (Ep. 1 is especially good!) It's got a great mix of playfulness & sense of danger/real stakes to it. Can't imagine better casting for Kate than Hailee Steinfeld. Her timing/tone is spot on & I'm loving her chemistry with Jeremy Renner so far. pic.twitter.com/htAa94MTf1November 11, 2021 See more

All signs point toward Hawkeye going in a different direction than the previous three Marvel shows that have debuted on Disney+ so far, which makes sense considering Clint Barton has always been a very different hero than the likes of Wanda and Vision, Sam and Bucky, and of course antihero Loki. And what better way for Marvel TV fans to get to end the year than with another show centered on a familiar face from the Avengers?