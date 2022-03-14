After Rumors Swirl About A Guardians Of The Galaxy Prequel, James Gunn Responds

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but a few franchises stand out as fan favorites. Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what’s coming next in the upcoming Marvel movie Vol. 3. And after rumors swirled about a Guardians prequel, filmmaker James Gunn has responded.

James Gunn has become a household name thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and fans can’t wait to see what he’s got up his sleeve for the Vol. 3 and the mysterious Holiday Special . But after there were reports about a prequel featuring Thanos and his daughters Gamora and Nebula, the multihyphenate took time to clear things up online:

lol no - he tortured them, not exactly a “family-like” relationship https://t.co/3t9QzzOrchMarch 13, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. Despite any reports otherwise, James Gunn doesn’t have any plans to work on a Guardians of the Galaxy prequel about Thanos’ time with his daughters. While the dark backstory would no doubt be fascinating for the fandom, Gunn isn’t interested in exploring that time of pain and torture for Gamora and Nebula. And that’s probably a smart call.

James Gunn responded to the rumors about a Guardians prequel on his personal Twitter page. He’s extremely generous on social media, often answering fan questions directly. Sometimes that includes clarifying rumors about his MCU franchise, as was the case with this prequel story. Looks we won’t see any footage of Gamora and Nebula as young women being tortured by The Mad Titan.

From the looks of it, James Gunn might be winding down his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But we’re still getting plenty of thrilling content, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the aforementioned Holiday Special, and some digital shorts starring Baby Groot. But has for a prequel about Nebula and Gamora’s difficult childhoods, we probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

Nebula and Gamora’s relationship has been one of the biggest narrative throughlines from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise so far. While they originally had an antagonistic relationship, Vol. 2 showed the sisters finally empathizing with each other and connecting. And despite Zoe Saldana’s character dying in Avengers: Infinity War, she was “resurrected” via Endgame’s Time Heist and able to once again connect with her sister .

Gamora will likely have a major role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At the end of Avengers: Endgame she left the battlefield to places unknown, with the cosmic heroes (including Nebula) taking off in an attempt to locate her. I’m eager to see if/how the team is able to connect with the 2014 version of the femme fatale, especially Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Last time he tried to touch his girlfriend/teammate he was gifted with a swift kick to the groin.