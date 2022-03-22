Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.

Karen Gillan has appeared as Nebula in four installments of the MCU so far, and has a number of projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to end the story of the current team. Gillan recently shared a photo from the set on Instagram , revealing that her signature character is going to take a few licks throughout the threequel. Check it out below,

(Image credit: Instagram)

Ouch. The stakes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feel especially high , and this glimpse at Karen Gillan’s Nebula makeup seemingly shows how hardcore the upcoming battles will be. Hasn’t the blue meanie already been through enough?

The above image comes to us from Karen Gillan’s Instagram story, and is from a series of updates from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Specifically the fact that cake was recently available, which she treated herself to while wearing Nebula’s extensive makeup and prosthetics . Given the notoriously grueling schedule that comes with blockbusters of its size, Gillan definitely deserves the treat.

Nebula has had a fascinating journey throughout the MCU so far, with Karen Gillan consistently giving a scene-stealing performance. While starting as an antagonist in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, she and Gamora eventually bonded as sisters in the sequel due to their shared trauma. Since then she became a Guardian herself and an Avenger after surviving The Snap. We saw her bond with the 2014 version of Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, but her sister departed the final battlefiel d to places unknown.

Luckily for fans of Karen Gillan, Nebula is expected to appear in a few highly anticipated Marvel projects. Obviously the biggest is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will seemingly end the story of the current team. She’s also going to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which should help satiate the fandom’s appetite. Additionally, James Gunn is working on a Guardians Holiday Special for Disney+, and animated shorts starring Baby Groot.