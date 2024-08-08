‘It Does Not Feel Good’: Hugh Jackman Talks Eating 6000 Calories And Peeing In The Wolverine Suit

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that constantly releases new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to arrive for fans is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records after hitting theaters. The movie featured Hugh Jackman's return as Logan, who finally wore Wolverine's yellow suit from the comics. The Greatest Showman actor recently talked eating 6000 calories for the movie and peeing in the Wolverine suit, saying "it does not feel good."

Ryan Reynolds an Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on full display for Deadpool 3, resulting in electric chemistry onscreen. But his physique was also center stage, with Jackman getting ripped to play the beloved X-Man. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he spoke about finally wearing the blue and yellow suit, and the challenge of trying to pee while on set. As he put it:

It look so good, it feels so good. Except when you’re urinating it does not feel good. It’s like a labyrinth getting there. Worth it.

Honestly, this tracks. In comic book movies, suits are usually based around what looks good, and not necessarily making it accessible for bathroom breaks. Zachary Levi has spoken about not being able to pee as Shazam, while Christian Bale warned Ben Affleck to make his Batman suit easy to pee in before playing the Dark Knight. So in that way, Jackman joins the long line of superhero actors with this particular issue.

Another right of passage for many superhero actors is getting ripped to play their signature roles. And while the Prestige actor regularly posts videos of his workouts, there's another challenge to putting on muscle: eating enough calories. In that same interview, Hugh Jackman spoke about just how much he had to eat in order to look yoked. As he put it:

It’s 6000 calories, and it’s not the calories you necessarily want. Like half a pizza is 6000 calories. But no this is chicken, and it’s tilapia and beans. Tilapia and beans. I don’t know why tilapia. It must be some fish that is lean and green beans.

That's a lot of chicken and tilapia. Jackman has gone shirtless for basically all of his appearances as Wolverine throughout the X-Men movies. So he might be used to working out and eating a ton, but that doesn't make it any less challenging.

(Image credit: Marvel / Fox)

During the finale of Deadpool & Wolverine, the two title characters unite to destroy Cassandra Nova and save the multiverse. During this sequence, Wolverine's shirt evaporates and Jackman's abs get their very own shot and reaction by Wade Wilson. While promoting the Marvel blockbuster, he referenced how challenging it was to maintain his Wolverine body, offering:

There’s one particular scene where I really wanted to focus on how I looked. And Shawn said ‘Where do you want to do that scene?’ And I said ‘Let’s just put it to the end.’ And then the strike came and I was like ‘Oh, why did I say that?

Mistakes were made. But how could Jackman have predicted the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes bringing the film industry to a screeching halt? And as such, poor Jackman had to stay in shape throughout the months of waiting to resume filming. And he did just that, as he looks insanely ripped in Deadpool 3. And fans already want to see him return for another upcoming Marvel movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and will be followed by Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.