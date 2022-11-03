Hugh Jackman Has Already Started The Deadpool 3 Smack Talk, Continuing ‘Feud’ With Ryan Reynolds

For years, there was no shortage of superhero movie fans clamoring for Wolverine and Deadpool to team up on the big screen (sorry, X-Men Origins: Wolverine doesn’t count), and in late September their wish was granted. In late September, Reynolds revealed that Jackman would don the adamantium claws again for Deadpool 3, which will kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6. But just because Jackman and Reynolds will be teaming up in a Marvel movie doesn’t mean their “feud” that’s lasted many years is over. Far from it, as Jackman has already started the Deadpool 3 smack talk.

Ryan Reynolds may have shared his sincere excitement about getting to work with Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3 just days ago, but over on Jackman’s Instagram Stories, the Wolverine actor took a swipe at the man who’s been bringing the Merc with the Mouth to life since 2016, as you’ll see below.

Hugh Jackman has been keeping busy since late 2021 playing Harold Hill in the latest Broadway revival of The Music Man, which costars Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo and Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop Paroo. It’s the latter actor who took part in Jackman’s latest dig at Ryan Reynolds, and in case you aren’t familiar with The Music Man and can’t tell from the photo, Pajak is a child. So between that and the cheap Deadpool mask on Pajak’s face, Jackman has ensure that the feud goes on and doesn’t end with *shudder* kind words. It’s your move, Mr. Reynolds.

Joking aside, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are obviously quite fond of one another, and there have been plenty of other times in the past where one has praised the other. But this faux feud they have going on continues to be entertaining, and I doubt I’m alone in thinking that it’d be disappointing if it were to stop just because they’re finally doing Deadpool 3 together. With this production of The Music Man set to close on January 1, 2023, Jackman was wise to loop in one of his fellow actors from the play to aid in the smack talk while there’s still time. Ryan Reynolds is currently filming the John Krasinski-helmed fantasy movie If, so maybe he can recruit one of his costars to help retaliate in kind.

Although Hugh Jackman had maintained for years that 2017’s Logan would be his final time playing Wolverine, evidently Ryan Reynolds was able to change his mind, although both actors have assured that what happens in Deadpool 3 will not affect Logan’s ending. Beyond that, no plot details have been revealed about the threequel, though Leslie Uggams is expected to reprise Blind Al as well. Behind the scenes, Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, is sitting in the director’s chair, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two Deadpool movies, once again handled penning duties after Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin tackled a draft.

Deadpool 3 will now come out on November 8, 2024, taking the slot that once belonged to Fantastic Four on the upcoming Marvel movies calendar. While we wait for updates on its progress, use your Disney+ subscription to rewatch the first two Deadpool movies and check out the Marvel movies in order from the MCU continuity.