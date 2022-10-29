Ryan Reynolds Takes Break From Faux Feud With Hugh Jackman To Gush About Working With Him On Deadpool 3

It’s still crazy to think that in a couple of years, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth share the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It’s a cinematic crossover that fans have long-hoped for, and Reynolds himself has as well. For years, the actor has had a faux feud with Jackman , but he’d been trying to make this buddy superhero movie for years now. To that point, in a rare twist, Reynolds took a break from throwing jabs at his frenemy and instead, gushed about getting to work with him on the upcoming threequel.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine via a video that was released in September. Since then, many have been clamoring to get specific details on what’s to come in Deadpool 3. At this point, the two lead stars have been careful not to spoil anything in regard to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe-set flick. That didn’t, however, stop Reynolds from sharing some upbeat thoughts on working with his buddy. (And no, there are no playfully backhanded comments to be found here.):

Oh my God, I’m thrilled. It’s like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams. … For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting.

Yeah, there are no jokes to be found in the sentiments the Canadian actor shared with Variety , only massive love sent from one castmate to another. As much as I enjoy seeing the two Marvel actors knock each other down a peg, it’s refreshing to see the sweeter side of their friendship. Even at this point, it probably goes without saying that they’re going to have a great time working together. Their strong bond should help make things smooth behind the scenes and could also help Wolvie and Wade Wilson’s relationship on screen.

To say that this latest Deadpool movie has been a labor of love on Ryan Reynolds’ part would be an understatement. While reflecting on the moment he reached out to Reynolds about the movie, Hugh Jackman opined that his co-star seemed to have given up on getting Wolverine into the movie. So Reynolds was quite pleased when he landed Jackman for the production, which he was about to pitch to Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios at the time.

While the two are sure to have a harmonious on-set relationship, don’t think that they won’t be making jokes about each other while they work. Hugh Jackman has been humorously throwing shade at Ryan Reynolds over the film as of late. Aside from hilariously describing Reynolds , Jackman joked that he calls the movie Wolverine 10 . I’m sure his co-star is going to enjoy hearing that during filming.

It’s exciting to think about what the two actors have planned for the Marvel flick, and they’re surely putting plenty of work into it as we speak. While the prospect of seeing the superheroes meet up on the big screen is exciting, it’s really cool to know that the stars who play them are eager to collaborate. I’m sure we’re going to get some great behind-the-scenes stories during the inevitable press tour.