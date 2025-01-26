Hugh Jackman Humorously Reveals His ‘One Little Gripe’ With Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy Over Deadpool & Wolverine (And I Agree)

If you keep up with upcoming superhero movies, specifically upcoming Marvel movies, then you likely know Hugh Jackman best for having sliced his way through the big screen as Wolverine for decades. But he's not just a claw man. He’s a song-and-dance man. On that note, Jackman recently revealed his "one little gripe" about his experience working with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on Deadpool & Wolverine. And, to be totally honest, it’s hard not to see his point.

During the opening night of Hugh Jackman's From New York, With Love concert series (via People), the 56-year-old actor took a moment to reflect on the Marvel blockbuster and his time working with good buddies Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy. The Swordfish actor couldn’t resist teasing his Marvel collaborators over one specific sequence in the comic book film:

It was an incredible movie, I did it with two of my closest friends, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, the director. And listen, everything about it was kind of perfect. The experience, well, almost perfect. I had one little gripe, sorry Ryan to bring it up. Ryan and Shawn were writers on the movie and the opening of the movie had this dance sequence, I don't know if you saw it. It had the character of Deadpool dancing to an *NSYNC song.

What was the issue? It turns out the Australian-born performer was less than thrilled about being left out of a certain over-the-top dance scene that opens the film. The moment features Deadpool performing a choreographed routine to *NSYNC’s infectious “Bye Bye Bye.” Jackman said he didn’t need to be in every frame of the movie, but he did find it “weird” that he and Reynolds, who spent much of the film together, didn’t share the scene.

I can't help but agree, considering the X-Men franchise veteran has definitely proven he has the moves via his work with musicals. Also, the sight of the adamantium-clawed hero busting a move would've been great. Seriously, The Greatest Showman star knows how to cut a rug. He continued:

I mean, that's one area where I kind of — I just have a little bit of experience.

Although the Les Misérables star didn't have the opportunity to showcase Wolverine's dance moves on screen, he delighted fans at Radio City Music Hall by giving them a glimpse of what they missed. With a jump rope, he performed what he called "the dance that got away," a lively routine that concluded with a mini Wolverine-style celebration. The performance was a hit with the audience.

The high-profile concert series, which features hits from the actor’s career—including numbers from Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman—also included a surprise cameo from Ryan Reynolds himself, further proving the pair’s long-running bromance/faux feud/bromance remains as strong as ever.

Still, after Hugh Jackman’s impromptu concert routine, it’s hard not to wonder what Wolverine’s dance moves would look like next to Deadpool’s. Maybe next time, we’ll get our wish. If Disney can resurrect Logan once, who’s to say they can’t bring him back yet again—and give him some choreography alongside the Merc with the Mouth? After all, “They’re gonna make him do this ‘til he’s 90.”

The Prisoners performer will bring From New York, With Love to audiences across 23 more performances this year, and tickets are on sale now. As for Deadpool & Wolverine, fans can catch the box office blockbuster streaming with a Disney+ subscription. On top of that, those excited to see what other flicks Jackman is developing can do themselves a favor and keep an eye on the 2025 movie schedule.