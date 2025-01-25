Ryan Reynolds Continues Bromance With Hugh Jackman By Crashing His NYC Concert: 'He Is Genuinely The Best Human I Know. And I Have Four Children!'

If you keep up-to-date with upcoming Marvel movies , you know onscreen that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tend to go head to healing factor head. However, in reality, they share a long-running bromance/faux feud . Although the press for the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine has come and gone, their friendship remains strong. Recently, the Canadian-born star surprised Jackman at his concert in New York City. The former Green Lantern praised his longtime friend while doing it too, stating that the Australian A-lister is “genuinely the best human I know. And I have four children!”

During Hugh Jackman’s Live: From New York With Love show, Reynolds took to the stage for an impromptu appearance that wowed the audience. Wearing a casual white button-down, gray pants, and sneakers, the Buried actor grabbed the mic and delivered a touching (and hilarious) speech about his Deadpool 3 co-star. According to US Weekly , Reynolds opened with a story about the Logan actor’s generosity and character during their time filming together, saying:

Just like here, he knew every single person’s name, even though he was making them up half the time… He showed a kind of courtesy and gentleness and curiosity, and he put value into every single crew member that we were working with.

Jackman isn’t just a co-worker or a buddy for the IF performer; he’s a lifelong friend. He referred to him as “my gotcha for life,” adding, in classic Ryan Reynolds fashion:

… I’m his second-best friend.

As if that wasn’t sweet enough, The Proposal's leading man continued not to hold back his admiration. He added:

I wanted to actually just say, I love this man, I care about this man. He is, he is genuinely the best human being I know. And I have 4 children!

With box office records shattered thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, the hype for their onscreen rivalry continues to build as Marvel allegedly plans to expand their dynamic in upcoming superhero movies . But as entertaining as their superhero antics may be, it’s their off-screen bromance that truly steals the spotlight. It’s not just about battles and banter; their friendship is rooted in genuine admiration and respect. And whether it’s on the big screen or at a live concert in New York, one thing is clear—these two are a duo for the ages.

We might not have to wait too long to see the two BFFs team up again, this time without their superhero alter-egos. Last November, buzz started swirling about another collaboration between Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy . The Free Guy star revealed that he was already working on the script and figuring out the logistics to bring it to life. By December, more details emerged: the film, titled Boy Band , will reunite The Adam Project collaborators, and Jackman was reportedly in talks to join them.

You can revisit (or check it out for the first time) Deadpool & Wolverine with a Disney+ subscription . Those excited to see what other flicks the two have cooking up can do themselves a favor and check out the 2025 movie schedule to plan your next trip to the cinema.