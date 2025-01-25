Ryan Reynolds Continues Bromance With Hugh Jackman By Crashing His NYC Concert: 'He Is Genuinely The Best Human I Know. And I Have Four Children!'
These are heartfelt words from the typically sarcastic star.
If you keep up-to-date with upcoming Marvel movies, you know onscreen that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tend to go head to healing factor head. However, in reality, they share a long-running bromance/faux feud. Although the press for the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine has come and gone, their friendship remains strong. Recently, the Canadian-born star surprised Jackman at his concert in New York City. The former Green Lantern praised his longtime friend while doing it too, stating that the Australian A-lister is “genuinely the best human I know. And I have four children!”
During Hugh Jackman’s Live: From New York With Love show, Reynolds took to the stage for an impromptu appearance that wowed the audience. Wearing a casual white button-down, gray pants, and sneakers, the Buried actor grabbed the mic and delivered a touching (and hilarious) speech about his Deadpool 3 co-star. According to US Weekly, Reynolds opened with a story about the Logan actor’s generosity and character during their time filming together, saying:
Jackman isn’t just a co-worker or a buddy for the IF performer; he’s a lifelong friend. He referred to him as “my gotcha for life,” adding, in classic Ryan Reynolds fashion:
As if that wasn’t sweet enough, The Proposal's leading man continued not to hold back his admiration. He added:
With box office records shattered thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, the hype for their onscreen rivalry continues to build as Marvel allegedly plans to expand their dynamic in upcoming superhero movies. But as entertaining as their superhero antics may be, it’s their off-screen bromance that truly steals the spotlight. It’s not just about battles and banter; their friendship is rooted in genuine admiration and respect. And whether it’s on the big screen or at a live concert in New York, one thing is clear—these two are a duo for the ages.
We might not have to wait too long to see the two BFFs team up again, this time without their superhero alter-egos. Last November, buzz started swirling about another collaboration between Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy. The Free Guy star revealed that he was already working on the script and figuring out the logistics to bring it to life. By December, more details emerged: the film, titled Boy Band, will reunite The Adam Project collaborators, and Jackman was reportedly in talks to join them.
You can revisit (or check it out for the first time) Deadpool & Wolverine with a Disney+ subscription. Those excited to see what other flicks the two have cooking up can do themselves a favor and check out the 2025 movie schedule to plan your next trip to the cinema.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.