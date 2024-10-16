One Of Hugh Jackman’s Variant Wolverine Costumes Cost More Than $100K To Construct, But It’s So Worth It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is wildly popular, releasing new content in both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there's been some box office struggles lately, Deadpool & Wolverine broke records upon its release. Since then every frame of the blockbuster has been dissected, with an editor recently revealing that one of Hugh Jackman’s variant Wolverine costumes cost more that $100K to construct. But as a fan it’s so worth it.

The cast of Deadpool & Wolverine was led by its title characters, with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud on full display. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were psyched that Logan finally joined the shared universe, and the montage with his variants was especially delightful. Editor Dean Zimmerman recently spoke with ComicBookMovie about working on the movie, where it was revealed that the epic brown and yellow suit was wildly expensive... despite only having a few seconds of screen time. He said:

There was a whole bunch of [variants]. One of the storyboard artists, he was a huge comic book fan and he gave us a list of 10 of them… There were so many. Here's a perfect example: that brown and tan [suit], we spent about $100,000 building that. They're expensive… We had to get a little economical with what we could come up with and do. 'Hugh, can you take your shirt off and be bolted to a cross? Yeah, I can do that. No problem.'... 'Can you be an old man? Sure.'

There you have it. Jackman looked incredible in the brown Wolverine suit, although its impact on the budget definitely influenced other variant costumes. But after fans waited years for the yellow and blue suit, being able to see the brown one as well felt like a huge moment for fans of the comics like me.

In the end, both critics and audiences really responded to the contents of Deadpool & Wolverine. And given its box office success (especially after bombs like The Marvels) fans assume that the title characters will factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies. Those possible plans are a complete mystery at the time of writing this story, but maybe that expensive brown suit can be used sometime in the future. At least then the costume's cost won't feel quite as bad.

The brown suit variant was a thrilling sequence in Deadpool 3, however short it was. Namely because Jackman's character wore it while briefly facing off against The Hulk. This pairing famously happened in the comics, which made the short scene all the more thrilling.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now, and will be followed by Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.