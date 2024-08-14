'I Hope I Get To Punch Robert Downey Jr.': Anthony Mackie Had A Hilariously Chaotic Rant About Marvel's Doctor Doom Announcement, Now It's Going Viral On TikTok

The Internet was set ablaze this past July when it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the Oscar winner won’t be playing his fan-favorite character Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man). Instead, he’ll become the latest actor to take on the role of the nefarious Doctor Doom. While the MCU fandom has been discussing that major development, a handful of stars associated with the franchise have since weighed in. Anthony Mackie went on a hilariously chaotic rant about the Doom announcement and, unsurprisingly, it’s now going viral on TikTok.

Marvel Studios confirmed the Doctor Doom plans during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this summer. It was a dramatic display, as it saw a cloaked and masked RDJ roll up on stage with Doom minions, before revealing himself to a sea of roaring fans. Shortly before all of that fanfare, Anthony Mackie took to the stage to promote his highly anticipated film, Captain America: Brave New World alongside some of his co-stars. As Mackie jokingly explained in a viral TikTok video from ET, he believed that he and his cohorts had won the night – before they were upstaged by the return of the MCU OG:

You know what makes me mad? I thought I was good. Like, I came out and everybody was like 'Oh my god, that's the best trailer ever.' I'm like 'I got Harrison Ford. Ahhhh!' So, we come off stage, and I hear 'Robert Downey Jr. just announced that he's coming back to the universe.' And I'm like 'But no, I just, I got Harrison Ford.' I don't even know what it's called. 'Doomsday,' 'Doommalicious.' But he could've did that the day after. He had to do that at Comic-Con? Let me have Comic-Con, dawg.

Anthony Mackie has never been one to mince words, as history has shown that he has no problem speaking his mind at any given time. For instance, amid SDCC weekend, Mackie totally roasted Tom Holland , who took a jab at the Sam Wilson actor years ago for not having a Falcon movie. What makes Mackie’s musings even funnier, though, is that it drives home the point that Robert Downey Jr.’s return was kept a secret from him as well. *Thunderbolts cast member Florence Pugh also admitted to being surprised when asked about the Downey news. Mackie went on to further express his surprise and shared a very wild Downey story in the process:

Like, we go back dawg. Like, his chef dug a hole and cooked a goat, and stayed out there with the goat -- this is a true story! I don't even know where she got a goat. We was in Georgia! He cooked me a goat, he could have let me have that day.

Honestly, I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do with any of that information. However, I suppose it just exemplifies just how taken aback the Twisted Metal star was by the villain reveal. Of course, there’s a chance that the actor may get the opportunity to get a little bit of revenge on his longtime co-star once they meet on screen again. The Electric State star shared a desire he has in regard to Captain America’s inevitable meet-up with Doctor Doom:

I hope I get to punch Robert Downey Jr. in the face for feeding me goat and then stealing my day.

Chances are quite a few MCU heroes will want a piece of Victor von Doom when he finally makes his debut in the cinematic universe. Robert Downey Jr. is set to play the role in the upcoming Marvel films Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. While a number of fans seemed excited by the prospect of Downey playing this incarnation of the bad guy, some aren’t quite convinced yet. (Even CinemaBlend’s own Mick Joest has concerns about Downey taking on this behemoth of a role.) Regardless of how people may feel about the star being cast, though, it’s hard to deny that he’s a talented actor and arguably deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Given his humorous tirade, I wouldn’t be surprised if Anthony Mackie continues to bust RDJ’s chops up through the release of the MCU’s upcoming team-up films. I’m curious to see if he throws any shade or ends up even getting to throw that punch at some point. Right now, be aware that Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will be released in May 2026 and 2027, respectively. Also, Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14 as part of the 2025 movie schedule .