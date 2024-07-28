After Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Role In The MCU Was Revealed, Fans Shared All Kinds Of Thoughts

Marvel Studios returned to Hall H amid San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and the massive company’s relatively straightforward presentation about upcoming Marvel movies ended with a massive bang. Not only was it confirmed that Doctor Doom would be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe via the new Avengers movies, but it was also revealed that he’ll be played by Robert Downey Jr. ! Needless to say, it probably was a development that left more than a few fans speechless. Of course, franchise devotees, historically, don’t stay quiet for long when it comes to matters like these, and they’re now sharing all kinds of thoughts on the subject.

Since last night, countless fans have taken to X to share their feelings about Robert Downey Jr. playing Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. After all, fans also had mixed feelings about Downey possibly returning to play Tony Stark. To say that there are varied opinions about his Doom casting would be an understatement, as there are a lot of people who expressed their discontent on the aforementioned social media platform. Check out some of their reactions down below:

Call me a cynic but I simply just do not believe that Robert Downey Jr was the only person that could play Doctor Doom! - @KrisxWall

Robert Downey Jr does not need to be Dr. Doom. I know he will excel in the role but it just doesn’t make sense to me. Find another actor to be Doom. Anybody else. RDJ will always be Iron Man. - @kinsoloofficial

Don’t get me wrong, I love Robert Downey Jr and would watch the movies regardless but I was really hoping they would choose a new actor to play Doctor Doom🤷‍♀️. - @TvKhaleesi

If RDJ is a variant of Dr Doom and not much more, okay fine. But having him as the true Doom throughout the MCU? Feel like it rains on his Iron Man legacy. Gimme Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, idk someone else. This felt too much of a cop out [Marvel Studios]. - @tuzziiman1

Those who aren’t enthusiastic about the creative decision seem to have a few arguments against it. One is that RDJ’s return undercuts his legacy as Iron Man, and another is that there are other excellent actors who could’ve played the iconic Marvel villain. I definitely can’t disagree with that latter point. As people voice their discontent, others are having fun with that wave of hesitancy, and the funny post below is an example of that:

The timeline reacting to the Doctor Doom casting: pic.twitter.com/2H0Uw5EACgJuly 28, 2024

A number of fans may not be fully convinced that the Oppenheimer actor’s Doom casting was a smart move, but there seem to be plenty of others who are on board for it. You can take a look at what some of them had to say:

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom? I’m actually looking forward to seeing how this turns out. - @ronin_rome

I understand the disappointment in casting Robert Downey Jr as Dr Doom, but I'm just happy to get Dr Doom in the MCU at this point. - @t1mmy_88

Now, although recasting him in the same cinematic universe is iffy to me, I do agree that Robert Downey Jr would play an INCREDIBLE Doctor Doom. - @MetaMT

Few people aren't happy with the announcement of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. But I firmly believe that he can definitely play the character to perfection. Because, remember that Doctor Doom is actually not a villain. Instead, he is an anti-hero. - @samrudh_david

I’m honestly still trying to wrap my head around the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is actually returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The timing of this announcement is also interesting, given that months ago, Downey expressed a willingness to reprise Tony Stark. In hindsight, that seemed like a clever misdirect to keep people from knowing that he’s playing Doctor Doom. It’s definitely an interesting move on the part of Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige and his collaborators. Of course, in fairness, Feige and co. had to do some serious course correction.

More on Marvel Movies (Image credit: Marvel) Marvel Movies In Order: How To Watch The MCU By Release Date And Chronologically

Kang the Conqueror, who was played by Jonathan Majors, was originally meant to be the main antagonist of the Multiverse Saga, and the fifth Avengers movie was originally subtitled The Kang Dynasty. Plans changed, however, after Majors was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault in late 2023. Majors was ultimately dropped by Marvel and, after that, there was rampant speculation regarding whether the studio would recast the character or go in a totally different direction.

Now that the studio has changed up its plans, it’ll be intriguing to see how the story proceeds with Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Doctor Doom. (That honestly still feels a bit weird to say.) There are sure to be people who maintain their misgivings as time goes on, but Downey is a talented actor and might surprise the doubters who eventually head to the theater and see his performance in a few years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors