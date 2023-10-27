Shawn Levy Is Keeping His Lips Sealed About Taylor Swift's Reported Deadpool 3 Cameo, But Does Admit He Loves ‘The Proliferation’ Of Rumors

Deadpool 3 is currently a stalled production while we wait for the actors' strike to resolve, but that hasn’t stopped the film from being the source of some wild casting rumors. At this point, it sounds like nearly every star in Hollywood is going to be part of the Deadpool 3 cast, and while many directors might be frustrated by so much “news,” Shawn Levy says he loves all the rumors because there are so many nobody knows what’s true.

Shawn Levy was recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he talked about all of the cameos that are part of Deadpool 3. In doing so, he did at least confirm that some of the Deadpool 3 cameo rumors are true, but apparently many are not, and since the audience won’t know which is which when they see the movie, they’ll be just as surprised. Levy said…

What blew my mind was how easy some of those cameos have been. People love Deadpool. People love Ryan. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working. I love the proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that it's impossible to know what's real and what's made up.

There’s a belief that spoilers for major franchise releases can really damage the box office, so scripts and stories are often protected like they are the most valuable thing in the world. Often times when leaks do happen directors will express frustration that major developments made it out into the world early. Shawn Levy may have been upset by early leaks, but at this point, there have been so many that things have come full circle and everybody will watch Deadpool 3 without knowing for sure who they will see and who they will not.

And that includes Taylor Swift. One of the biggest rumors going around is that the pop star and most popular human being walking the Earth, will appear in Deadpool 3 as the mutant Dazzler. Levy was asked specifically about that possible cameo, and he avoided answering it, saying…

Literally, I feel like, I went to a football game and I had a really good time with friends and I am thrilled to be talking about other things.

And so, in the end, if Taylor Swift is in Deadpool 3, it will be just as big a shock to fans as it would have been had we never heard the rumor. That is because we have no reason to believe that rumor is any more accurate than any other, and some of these rumors are clearly false.

At this point, the Deadpool 3 release date is something of an open question too. There are rumors it could be delayed on the 2024 movie schedule due to the strike, so it may be some time before we discover who will actually be in the film, but if it takes longer, that probably just means more time for new rumors, some of which won't be true.