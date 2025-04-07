Where Do Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Stand Now Against Lawsuit Backdrop? Rumor Alleges How A-Listers' Friendship Is Holding Up

It’s pretty common knowledge that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are BFFs and have been for a long time. That’s why fans think it’s so weird that — after getting name-dropped in the legal proceedings surrounding Lively and Justin Baldoni — Swift hasn’t been seen with or spoken out in support of the actress. Naturally there are rumors of a feud, but if one of the latest reports is correct, things may be returning to normal for the besties.

According to speculation, tensions rose between the friends when Taylor Swift was referenced in text messages between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, her director and co-star on It Ends with Us (which can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription ). The “Anti-Hero” singer was allegedly confused about her involvement, but if there was any bad blood, a source for NewsNation suggests it’s all mad love now between Swift and Lively. According to rumors:

(Swift and Lively) have worked everything out. Blake apologized and they are talking again.

If the insider is correct, it sounds like Taylor Swift accepted her friend’s apology and the two are back on speaking terms — presumably much to the chagrin of the superstar artists’ other friends. When rumors of the feud with Blake Lively started to circulate, there were allegedly a number of people circling like sharks to become Swift’s new ride or die .

While Blake Lively may allegedly be back in Taylor Swift’s good graces, those other wannabe besties maybe shouldn’t stand down just yet. We’ve got quite a ways to go in this legal battle, and if text messages between Lively and celebs like Swift or Hugh Jackman were leaked, I imagine that would get some tempers flaring all over again.

Taylor Swift was referenced or mentioned at least twice in the back-and-forth between the It Ends with Us stars.

One was in a text exchange between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, where the actress infamously described herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and husband Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift as her “dragons.”

Justin Baldoni also mentions the Eras Tour artist in his lawsuit, saying he was “ambushed” when Blake Lively brought Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds in to support Lively’s rewrite of the big rooftop scene in their movie.

Resurfaced footage has also revealed that the “Fortnight” singer had some influence on the casting process, with Baldoni and Isabela Ferrer each confirming that Taylor Swift played a part in Ferrer getting the role of young Lily.

Whether or not the ice has thawed between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, they still haven’t been pictured together since their double-date with Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce in October 2024. Lively did not accompany her friend to any of the Kansas City Chiefs football games — even the Super Bowl, though a source suggested Lively thought her presence there would be “too sensational” and take away from Swift supporting her boyfriend.

If the best friends were, in fact, on the outs, and they have since gotten back on speaking terms, maybe it won’t be long before we see them together again.