Deadpool 3 Rumor Claims Taylor Swift Is Playing A Wild Role In The Threequel

Will Taylor Swift literally be saying “it’s me, hi,” in Marvel’s Deadpool 3 ? A new rumor seems to think so. Let's just say if it proves to be true, the pop star could be playing an absolutely wild role in the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel, and I’d be so here for it.

There have been lots of wild casting rumors surrounding Deadpool 3 , and the one about Swift playing Dazzler in Shawn Levy’s movie is one of the biggest points of speculation. However, now, a new rumor suggests that that’s not true, and she might actually show up in the movie as herself. That’s right, it’s been alleged that Taylor Swift could be playing Taylor Swift in the upcoming Marvel movie. This rumor came after the director commented on the discourse around the Dazzler rumors, telling The Wrap :

They sure are loud. I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.

Following these comments, @MyTimeToShineH posted on X that Swift is “in the movie, but she’s not playing Dazzler.” They then reposted their own tweet to explain who they think she could play, and that's how this cameo rumor started. They wrote:

She's playing herself

So, if this rumor proves to be true, Swift won’t be playing a superhero, she’ll be playing herself, which would actually be crazy. However, it’s also genius.

Thinking about all the actors who have been confirmed as part of Deadpool 3’s cast – including Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine and Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra – I don’t think it’s unreasonable to assume that there will be other surprising Marvel characters or cameos in Ryan Reynolds’ threequel . Considering the meta nature of Deadpool, and the fact that real celebrities we know in this world are cannon in the MCU – see Kevin Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – why wouldn’t they have Taylor Swift show up as Taylor Swift?

At the moment, the “Cruel Summer” singer has taken over the zeitgeist with her Eras Tour, album re-releases, new music and the rumors surrounding her supposedly dating NFL star Travis Kelce . She’s a powerful woman, and I think it’s safe to say she could use said power to help Deadpool out, and it'd be iconic.

On top of this rumor being hilarious from a plot standpoint, logically it also makes sense that Swift would be involved with Deadpool 3. She’s been friends with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for a long time. Also, and this is a big one, the singer attended the Chiefs vs. Jets game with Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Lively a few weeks ago to watch Travis Kelce play. After that, the threequel’s director praised the “Anti-Hero” singer and her directorial vision, so it’s clear that everyone in this group admires each other.

Now, the question is all about if this friendship is also a professional relationship. And if it is, who will the singer play in the movie? Swift and Lively have collaborated before, and it doesn't seem far-fetched to think that she will also be teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3. She’s also proven over and over again that she has a great sense of humor, and I could see her being down to pop up as her “Bejeweled” self in the anti-hero's first foray in the MCU.