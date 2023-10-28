Deadpool 3’s Shawn Levy Talks About Being Friends With Taylor Swift And How She’s Helped Him Earn Major ‘Dad Cred’ With His Kids

Taylor Swift’s inner circle is a rather star-studded bunch that includes Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, among others. Recently, as Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has heated up, the beloved singer was seen with Deadpool 3’s core creatives too when she hung out with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy at a Chiefs game . Following the public hang, Levy spoke of his friendship with the most famous artist in the world right now, and how it has helped him get major "dad cred" with his kids.

While Shawn Levy is keeping his lips sealed regarding rumors that Swift could be in Deadpool 3, the director behind Free Guy and The Adam Project did share what it’s like to be her friend. In his words:

She's a very fun hang. You have to understand, my daughters are between the ages of 12 to 24, so Taylor Swift has been their only shared idol for that entire span of their lives. So when she asked me to be in the video for All Too Well, and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life.

During a recent interview with People , Levy was pinching himself in regards to being well acquainted with Taylor Swift, thanks to her longtime friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

He’s grateful for all the “dad cred” the connection gives him, especially since he has two daughters. Plus, it’s way cool that he got to be part of the pop star's 2022 short film “All Too Well.” The filmmaker, who is also a producer on Stranger Things, has a brief role as the father of his fellow Stranger Things vet Sadie Sink’s character. In one shot he sits across from Dylan O’Brien’s character, illustrating the 10-minute song’s lyric: “You who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes. Sipping coffee like you're on a late-night show.” Check it:

After getting to witness Taylor Swift as a director on the set of “All Too Well,” Levy has said he believes she has “the makings of a hell of a director” between “the depth of her vision” and “the strength of her convictions.” One has to wonder if the pair have discussions about their love of movies and filmmaking in their spare time. After Swift has helmed a host of her own music videos, she is expected to direct her first movie with Searchlight Pictures, and I can't help but wonder if she'll chat about it with the Deadpool 3 director.

Of course, the friendship only propels rumors that Swift could be part of Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3. Some people believe the singer will portray a Marvel superheroine named Dazzler, a mutant with the ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams. The production of Deadpool 3 was well underway earlier this year, but due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, cameras have stopped rolling until further notice. Although the movie currently has a release date of May 3, 2024, latest reports indicate the movie is expected to be delayed and pushed back on the 2024 movie schedule.

Time will tell whether Levy directs Taylor Swift, until then you can jam to the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which just dropped on Friday.