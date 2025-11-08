I Rewatched Fantastic Four: First Steps With My Casual Marvel Fan Fiancé And He Had Some Solid Takes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall the latest big screen release was The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which was set in a retro futuristic world. I recently re-watched it thanks to its release on Disney+, alongside my fiancé who missed its theatrical run. And, he had some memorable hot takes that had me rethinking the blockbuster.

Fans waited for years for the Fantastic Four to finally join the MCU, with Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opening the doors for that to happen. That team of heroes made a splash in their debut movie, and are already set to return in upcoming Marvel movies. I liked First Steps in theaters, and re-watching it with my casual fan fiancé pointed out some things I'd like to talk out.

We, As A Society, Failed H.E.R.B.I.E.

Right off the bat, the Richards family's robotic sidekick H.E.R.B.I.E. stole the heart of my fiancé. I remember also loving this character in Fantastic Four: First Steps, but upon reflecting, I'm surprised that he didn't become a bonafide sensation. Marvel and Star Wars are two franchises that have really leaned into their adorable mascot characters, such as Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot, The Mandalorian's Grogu and the Porgs of The Last Jedi.

H.E.R.B.I.E. was totally adorable throughout First Steps' runtime, and even showed some real heart and care for Franklin... despite being a robot. There have been some concerns for superhero fatigue in recent years, and I have to assume that's why poor H.E.R.B.I.E. came and went without the internet becoming obsessed with the little guy. Justice for H.E.R.B.I.E.!

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Fantastic Four: First Steps. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Another one of my fiance's takeaways was less surprising. Namely that the internet's daddy, Pedro Pascal, is endlessly watchable and easy on the yes. His casting does seem like a stroke of brilliance, especially if the Fantastic Four are going to become major presences in the MCU. What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but they're expected to have major roles in the mysterious blockbuster.

Another supporting character that my fiance couldn't get enough of was Natasha Lyonne's Rachel Rozman. She only had a few brief scenes in the movie, but her chemistry with Ben/The Thing was palpable. Like Pascal, Lyonne is a wildly charismatic actor in any role. Hopefully, her relationship with Ebon Moss-Bachrach is fleshed out in the future; I know my fiance would have liked her to get more screen time.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Overall my fiance enjoyed The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While I'm a Marvel superfan, he's less invested in the lore and takes each new release as they come. Although, I have to assume that how much he responded to both First Steps and Thunderbolts* will make him invested in the forthcoming Avengers movies.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is streaming now on Disney+, and the next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list.