One Note That's Really Important Now Jessica Jones Is Returning To The MCU

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t see a new big screen adventure until Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, that doesn’t mean the first half of 2026 will be without major events. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, arguably the most violent thing on Disney+, will drop early next year, and it will also see the return of Jessica Jones.

Krysten Ritter will officially reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the new season, and while the size of her role and the specifics surrounding how she will fit into the story are still under wraps, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed to EW that the show will have one key element that it absolutely needs: Jessica Jones and Daredevil giving each other shit. He explained:

We both talked about it being important to play some of the hits, as it were, make sure that we have that same dynamic. Tongue in cheek, take the piss out of each other, but also get down to business and make sure that we're serving the story appropriately.

Jessica Jones and Daredevil previously interacted in The Defenders, the team-up series originally produced for Netflix, which saw the pair join forces with Luke Cage and Iron Fist. The show was… not great if we’re honest, but one of the highlights of it was the way that Jessica Jones and Daredevil continually gave each other grief, all while also having each other’s back.

One person apparently very excited to see this dynamic come back is Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox. He explained that the first time around, they didn’t realize quite how great the dynamic between Jessica Jones and Daredevil was until it happened, which led to them both wanting to do it again. Cox said:

Just by the nature of who Jessica is and who Matt is, they both give as much as they get. I'm not sure we were aware of it when we were shooting it. So we've been really waiting for this opportunity for so long now to put these two on screen together and have more fun with them.

Winderbaum indicates that Jessica Jones' appearance will be something on par with Jon Bernthal’s appearance as The Punisher in Season 1. This would imply a role that would be important to the story in key moments and not simply a cameo, but that Jessica Jones won’t be a regular part of each episode.

As a big Jessica Jones fan, this bums me out a bit. However, there have been indications that Krysten Ritter’s return to the MCU will extend beyond Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Perhaps she’ll be part of the already-confirmed Season 3; perhaps, like The Punisher, she’ll get her own special. If we’re really lucky, maybe we'll get the return of her own series, just like Daredevil.