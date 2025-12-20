One Note That's Really Important Now Jessica Jones Is Returning To The MCU
You can't have Jessica Jones back without this.
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t see a new big screen adventure until Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July, that doesn’t mean the first half of 2026 will be without major events. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, arguably the most violent thing on Disney+, will drop early next year, and it will also see the return of Jessica Jones.
Krysten Ritter will officially reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the new season, and while the size of her role and the specifics surrounding how she will fit into the story are still under wraps, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed to EW that the show will have one key element that it absolutely needs: Jessica Jones and Daredevil giving each other shit. He explained:
Jessica Jones and Daredevil previously interacted in The Defenders, the team-up series originally produced for Netflix, which saw the pair join forces with Luke Cage and Iron Fist. The show was… not great if we’re honest, but one of the highlights of it was the way that Jessica Jones and Daredevil continually gave each other grief, all while also having each other’s back.
One person apparently very excited to see this dynamic come back is Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox. He explained that the first time around, they didn’t realize quite how great the dynamic between Jessica Jones and Daredevil was until it happened, which led to them both wanting to do it again. Cox said:
Winderbaum indicates that Jessica Jones' appearance will be something on par with Jon Bernthal’s appearance as The Punisher in Season 1. This would imply a role that would be important to the story in key moments and not simply a cameo, but that Jessica Jones won’t be a regular part of each episode.
As a big Jessica Jones fan, this bums me out a bit. However, there have been indications that Krysten Ritter’s return to the MCU will extend beyond Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Perhaps she’ll be part of the already-confirmed Season 3; perhaps, like The Punisher, she’ll get her own special. If we’re really lucky, maybe we'll get the return of her own series, just like Daredevil.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.