‘Oh, This Is Not The Same At All.’ Simu Liu On The First Change He Noticed Stepping On The Avengers: Doomsday Set

Marvel Studios is currently working on its latest big-screen superhero team-up film, Avengers: Doomsday, which will pit the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and more against Doctor Doom. As can be expected, those involved with the film have remained relatively tight-lipped about plot details. However, Simu Liu – who’s reprising his role as Shang-Chi in the film – has shared a few details about his experience making the movie. Liu most recently shared one key element that was different for him compared to his first Marvel movie.

There are plenty of commonalities when it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe movie sets. In most cases, there are a lot of actors and crew members present, and many blue and green screens are usually around as well. Said details didn’t come up when Simu Liu was asked about what it was like working on Doomsday during his interview with Empire State Building (which was shared to TikTok). What he did mention was that there was a notable change made that was very specific to his character:

It’s an incredible feeling. It’s actually a brand-new suit. So it was a completely different suit that fit on me very differently. You know, I showed up to set, and I definitely was like, ‘Oh yeah, I know how to do this.’ And then I see the suit, and the pieces — I’m like, ‘Oh, this is not the same at all.’

Anyone who’s faithfully watched the Marvel movies surely knows it’s not uncommon for the heroes to receive new outfits as films go on. I’m personally excited to get the confirmation that Shang-Chi will be sporting new duds when he makes his return to the big screen. At the same time, though, considering how complex those costumes can be from a logistical standpoint, I can understand why Liu initially had some trouble adjusting. Yet it sounds like the star still appreciated the experience:

But, you know, it just goes to show things change, and it’s really special just to be able to like, look at yourself in the mirror and to be wearing something like that. I mean, it’s an incredible feeling, and it’ll be an incredible ride when it comes out in theaters.

Simu Liu has shared some some sweet behind-the-scenes details about his time on the set of this latest Avengers movie, which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Over the past few months, Liu’s been honest about being starstruck by other Doomsday cast members, including legendary X-Men actors like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. Liu, of course, also encountered Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr., and the day they met was apparently mortifying for the former, who was unprepared.

Any kind of embarrassing moments aside, it feels like the Barbie star enjoyed his time working on the upcoming superhero movie, and his MCU return has been a long time coming. It’s honestly hard to believe it’s already been over four years since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters and ushered the master martial artist into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lui has seemingly been waiting in the wings for his opportunity to play his character once more. At the same time, he’s also still fielding questions about a Shang-Chi sequel, which is still reportedly in the works.

For now, though, I’m just excited to see Simu Liu back in action in Avengers: Doomsday, and I’m eager to see how his new costume differs from the one he previously wore. Check out Shang-Chi's return when the MCU team-up flick opens in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream the character’s franchise debut and appearances in animated shows using a Disney+ subscription.