Marvel's Recent DC Crossovers Have Been Fun, But This New Fantastic Four Announcement Is Downright Bananas

After more than two decades of Marvel and DC keeping far away from each other, this year has finally brought back comic book crossovers between the two companies, starting with Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1 in September. While I certainly hope these collaborations between The Big Two don’t end anytime soon, there’s a new Marvel comic book crossover that’s just announced and has my full attention. You’re gonna go bananas when the Fantastic Four collide with Planet of the Apes on the printed page.

Even before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019 and gained the Apes rights, Marvel goes way back with the sci-fi franchise thanks to its adaptations of the original Planet of the Apes movies and various original stories. This, however, marks the first time that these super-intelligent apes are crossing paths with Marvel Comics superheroes. Written by Josh Trujillo and drawn by Andrea di Vito, the four-issue Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four will see Marvel’s First Family being transported to the futuristic world where apes are the dominant species and humans are now primitive. Here’s the main cover for the first issue illustrated by Greg Land.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In case this cover wasn’t enough of a tipoff, this crossover will take place in the classic Planet of the Apes continuity rather than the reboot universe that was most recently explored in 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm/The Thing and Johnny Storm/The Human Torch will join forces with the likes of Cornelius, Zira, Ursus and Dr. Zaius to combat “familiar Marvel foes” who’ve “set their sights on Ape City, setting the stage for a battle royale that fans won’t soon forget.” Below is a sampling of Andrea di Vito’s interior artwork:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Aside from Doctor Doom, it’s unclear if these other Marvel villains will be members of the Fantastic Four’s rogues gallery or if we could see baddies associated with other superheroes being brought into play. Regardless, sending one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes into this dystopian future has the potential to deliver a positively apeshit story. I’m especially looking forward to seeing Reed and Zaius being science bros together.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Planet of the Apes has crossed over with other popular properties in the pages of a comic book. Back when Boom Studios! was publishing Apes comics, fans were treated to the limited series Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive, Tarzan on the Planet of the Apes, Planet of the Apes/Green Lantern and Kong on the Planet of the Apes from 2017. Apes-centric comics published by Marvel since the Fox acquisition include the simply-named Planet of the Apes, which took place in the reboot continuity, and Beware the Planet of the Apes, which was set in the classic continuity.

This is just the latest of these now-20th Century Studios franchises that Marvel has paired up with its superheroes, with others including Predator and Alien. Issue #1 of Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four will be released digitally and at comic book stores on February 4, 2026. If you’d like to delve into the live-action side of these two properties, The Fantastic Four: First Steps can now be streamed with a Disney+ subscription, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes can currently be accessed with an HBO Max subscription.