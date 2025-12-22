F1 Is One Of My Favorite Movies Of The Year, And This LEGO Is Awesome. It Even Includes A Brad Pitt Minifig

F1 has become one of the most enduring movies of 2025. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie starring Brad Pitt as a washed-up race car driver brought in to rescue his old friend’s F1 team was a box office hit, but it’s also had staying power. Now, LEGO is celebrating with a new set from the movie, featuring the fictional APXGP team’s car, along with minifigs of the two drivers from the movie. It’s also very affordable, by LEGO standards.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Car Looks Really Cool

If you’re a Formula One fan, as I am, you might know that LEGO has long been making sets for various F1 teams. You can get sets featuring Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull. In the near future, you’ll be able to get one from the fictional F1 team in the movie, which is now available to watch with an Apple TV subscription.

The livery, with its snazzy black and gold colors, looks awesome. The cars in the movie definitely evoke the design of the old Lotus F1 team that last competed in the championship more than a decade ago, but had such an awesome look. The car also features all of the screen-accurate advertisements, with a sweet gold Mercedes logo right on the front.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Apple Original Films)

The Minifigs Might Be The Most Fun Part

Included in the set, which is priced at just $27.99 and has 268 pieces, are both APXGP drivers, Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt in the movie, and Joshua Pierce, who is played by Damson Idris. That’s right, you can now own your very own Brad Pitt minifig! Both minifigs come in their racing suits, and each has a movie-accurate helmet, as well. The helmets even feature the character’s signature, as the real ones in the movie did.

If I’m honest, it’s pretty fun just thinking about where to stick Brad Pitt in other LEGO sets that we’ve talked about here at CinemaBlend. Imagine Brad Pitt shark-hunting in the Jaws set from earlier this year. Or Pitt going on the Wondrous Boat Ride from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory set. The possibilities are endless, and so much fun. Of course, if I end up buying this, I’ll probably just make sure it’s very visible in my backdrop during Zoom meetings. That’s what is really important these days.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Price Point Is Perfect

I’m always a little hesitant to pull the trigger on the massive LEGO sets that carry a hefty price tag. As much as I love the LEGO Death Star set, I’m still balking at the huge price tag. This F1 set, however, while it’s obviously quite a bit smaller than the Death Star, is perfectly priced at under $30. This is exactly the kind of set I gravitate towards, as it is far more manageable in every way.

The set drops on the LEGO website on January 1st, so if you think you’ll have a little holiday money burning a hole in your pocket, this is a good way to get ready for the upcoming F1 season starting in March.