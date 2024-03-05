Incredible Hulk Actor Teases Big Things For Captain America: Brave New World Return

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the studio is constantly expanding the share universe, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Captain America: Brave New World, which will feature the return of a number of actors from The Incredible Hulk. And actor Tim Blake Nelson recently teased what's coming when he pops up in the blockbuster.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, but that hasn't stopped anticipation from steadily building. This is partly because the cast list for Captain America 4 includes returning faces from Hulk like Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. The latter actor spoke to ComicBook about his forthcoming appearance, saying:

You're gonna see me in a big way. What they've come up with is great.

Well, I'm intrigued. It looks like Nelson's character Samuel Sterns / Leader isn't merely going to have a cameo, but there are big plans for his character. While we don't know more thanks to Marvel's tight security, hopefully that changes sooner rather than later.

Marvel fans are definitely hyped to see Liv Tyler return as Betty Ross, although exactly how she and Tim Blake Nelson's character factor into Captain America 4's story remain a mystery. But it sounds like a big role, rather than a brief cameo.

Nelson's comments definitely have me curious about what to expect from his character. It's a relief that it'll seemingly be a substantial role, after seeing Abomination cameo in Shang-Chi. We've seen villains return in small but memorable roles before, including Crossbones' death in the opening sequence of Captain America: Civil War.

Given the various Incredible Hulk characters included in Captain America 4, it seems like just about anything could happen in the first Anthony Mackie-led movie. Given how little we know about what's coming next, there are a ton of theories and rumors circulating online. Perhaps the most popular is that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross will become the villainous Red Hulk throughout the movie's runtime. This would definitely be a challenge for Sam Wilson's Cap, who doesn't have any superpowers to protect him.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point. But since Captain America: Brave New World managed to film without being interrupted by the recent strikes, the studio will presumably be able to move forward with its plans without issue.

Given all these Hulk-related developments, some fans are hoping that we'll finally get a sequel. But Mark Ruffalo has indicated it would simply be too expensive, despite his ongoing tenure as Bruce Banner.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14th, 2025.