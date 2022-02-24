Doctor Strange 2’s America Chavez Reveals Awesome Advice Given By Elizabeth Olsen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and anticipation for upcoming Marvel movies like Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently sky high. The trailer included some intriguing footage, especially regarding the return of Scarlet Witch. And Doctor Strange 2’s America Chavez actress Xochitl Gomez revealed some awesome advice given by Elizabeth Olsen.

Actress Xochitl Gomez will make her Marvel debut in Doctor Strange’s sequel, playing superpowered teenager America Chavez. Fans can’t wait to see how her new hero will factor into The Multiverse of Madness, especially paired with Strange and Scarlet Witch. It turns out that she had some great moments with Elizabeth Olsen on the set , including some A+ advice. As Gomez explained,

She told me that Marvel really means it when they say they want your input. She said I should never hesitate to share an idea with them or give them feedback. I am glad she told me that because it gave me more confidence to put my two cents in whenever I had something useful to add. I am just happy I can say Lizzie Olsen gave me advice!

Touche, Miss Olsen. While stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no doubt a high-pressure situation, it looks like Xochitl Gomez was comfortable using her voice on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And that was partly thanks to encouragement by fellow superhero Elizabeth Olsen herself.

Xochitl Gomez’s comments come from a piece in the D23 magazine (via The Direct ) about Doctor Strange 2. The marketing campaign for Sam Raimi’s Marvel debut has officially kicked off thanks to the Super Bowl trailer, resulting in more tidbits of information arriving from the cast and crew. We’ll just have to wait and see how Gomez’s efforts ultimately pay off when The Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in a few months.

While America Chavez’s name isn’t in the title of Doctor Strange 2, she’s expected to have a major presence in the mysterious blockbuster. What’s more, this seems like only the beginning for a new hero within the greater MCU. Given how long Xochitl Gomez is expected to stay with the role, it’s probably good that she took ownership of America on the set.

For her part, it certainly looks like Elizabeth Olsen will have a meaty role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The blockbuster comes on the heels of WandaVision , with Wanda now much more powerful and studying dark magic. The first trailer teased the tension between her and Stephen Strange, and it should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out.