Tom Holland Reveals ‘Amazing’ Career Advice Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen Gave Him

Actor Tom Holland became a household name after debuting as the MCU’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Since then he’s been extremely busy, filming three solo flicks, as well as other projects like Cherry and the Uncharted movie . And it turns out that Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch gave him some amazing career advice.

Tom Holland is only 25 years old at the time of writing this story, which means he was still a teenager when filming his Spider-Man debut. Elizabeth Olsen co-starred with Holland in Civil War and the Avengers movies, and offered some sound advice to her young colleague. As he recently shared,

I actually learned this from Elizabeth Olsen. She gave me an amazing piece of advice: ‘No’ is a full sentence. ‘No’ is enough.

Well, there you have it. While the advice is short and sweet, it’s probably sage wisdom to such a young star. Tom Holland has been honest about being a people-pleaser, and feeling the responsibility of playing Spider-Man even when he’s not on set. But he also learned it was important to put your foot down and advocate for yourself.

Tom Holland’s comments come from a long-form story in GQ about his massively successful career. Obviously there was much conversation about his tenure in the MCU, especially as Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release draws closer. His potential is seemingly limitless, but the business also requires a strong character. Luckily the Uncharted star’s got some experienced co-stars guiding him.

Being an A-list actor is a dream for many, but there’s also a downside to this level of notoriety. Part of that includes the busy schedule and countless press opportunities that accompany the release of a new movie. Additionally, sometimes stars have to advocate for themselves on film sets, when being convinced to do something dangerous or against their character. As such, Elizabeth Olsen seemingly wanted to make sure Tom Holland was ready for all these twists and turns. After all, he’s leading more than one massive franchise at the moment.

Of course, all eyes are on what will happen next for Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highly anticipated threequel looks like a wild crossover experience, with numerous villains from previous franchises somehow appearing. And the blockbuster will also mark the end of Holland’s current contract to play Peter Parker.

Given the massive popularity of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, smart money says Sony and Marvel will try to keep the 25 year-old actor attached to the role. But Holland has also expressed excitement about having a break in his schedule, after working non-stop for the past five years.

Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man might be up in the air, but the mid-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage seemed to finally set up their future crossover. But first Holland will have to make a new deal. And smart money says Elizabeth Olsen’s advice will be in his ear.