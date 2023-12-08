'I Just Wanted To Drop A Note': Jeremy Renner Has A Message For The Fans Who've Stuck With Him Throughout His Tough Snowplow Accident Recovery

On the very first day of 2023, a day many of us surely spent relaxing and getting excited about the year ahead, Jeremy Renner suffered a traumatic accident when he was run over by his 14,300-pound snowplow while helping a family member get stuck vehicle out of the three-feet of snow that fell in Reno, Nevada the night before. With the incident being mere weeks away from being a year ago, Renner shared a grateful message to the public about their support.

Across nearly 12 months now, Jeremy Renner has gone from being rushed to the hospital on New Year’s Day after breaking 30 plus bones, to being on his feet to literally running around the block on his own two feet as he shared last month. Renner took to his Instagram to share this:

The Marvel actor is never going to forget the “unrelenting support” of the public, who have been his cheerleaders during a dark time for Jeremy Renner. He most certainly has had rough days this past year when he may not have known if he was going to recover or walk again, but having so many people on his side has meant the world to him. Renner let his followers know that their “thoughtfulness and kindness” is “noticed and deeply felt everyday” by him.

Jeremy Renner has previously opened up about the experience of recovery throughout the year. Last month, the actor said he tried “every type of therapy,” including physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips, stem cell and exosomes, cold plunges and so forth. However, the actor shared that his greatest therapy has been his “mind” because his “will to be here” and “push to recover” has ultimately allowed him to be where he needed to be amidst all the adversity his body has experienced.

Additionally, Renner has shared that getting into the snowplow accident has caused changes in his life regarding how he approaches things. Nowadays, he finds that his “life is really lean” because he no longer has time for the things that do not matter and it’s really clear to him how he wants to spend his time. While Renner has been through the ringer this year, he feels he’s gained the “superpower” of this perspective that he perhaps didn’t have before.