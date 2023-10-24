Jeremy Renner Opens Up About The Biggest Change He’s Made To His Life Nearly A Year After His Snowplow Accident

2023 started off roughly for Jeremy Renner due to the Hawkeye actor being run over by a snowplow on January 1st while trying to help free a family member’s car from the snow. Nine months later, and he has physically healed quite nicely, but naturally such a devastating event would stick with someone. As he approaches the one-year anniversary of his snowplow accident, Renner has opened up about the biggest change he’s made to his life since being badly injured.

Among the injures Renner suffered included his chest collapsing and numerous broken bones, but his recovery over the course of 2023 has gone remarkably well, with his Hawkeye costar Hailee Steinfeld calling him a “freaking superhero.” While speaking with CNN, the Mayor of Kingstown lead explained how this harrowing ordeal has resulted in him valuing his time significantly more, saying:

I just feel very blessed and very lucky to be upright and walk around and to live life. I’m very, very clear. My life is really lean, if that makes sense. There’s no fat in my life anymore. I don’t have time for that. So, there’s something really beautiful about having that superpower. I was really clear about how I want to spend my time, and who I want to spend my time with. This to me feels like family, sort of lifestyle things we talk about all the time. And then we have the spirit itself, it’s much more the shared experience. And that to me is where I want to spend my time.

Obviously one doesn’t wish to be run over by a snow plow and spend months in recovery, but Jeremy Renner has found the silver lining of this experience. Not only did this experience not kill him, but as he noted, he’s fortunate enough to be moving around again. He could have just kept living his life like he’d been pre-snowplow accident, but because of what he went through, he knows it’s more important than ever to spend time with his loved ones. Renner further talked about the “gifts” he’s gained after nearly dying with these words:

There is a lot of gifts that I received because of it. When you’re tested physically, emotionally, spiritually, in every way, and then to come through it, that’s something hard to explain. Perseverance. Strength. It’s all a mental game. I put it in my back pocket now. I know how to deal with pain. It’s all mind. It’s all in the mind. If you can sift through the fog of it all, I am very blessed.

Back in May, Renner posted an inspiring video of his recovery process, and shortly before that, he joked to the public about not telling his physical therapist he was pushing harder than perhaps he should have. Then in August, he shared an adorable video of him chasing a baby while on his scooter. While it’s hard to say when we’ll see Renner performing again, at least his fans can take comfort knowing he’s still on the mend and walked away from that snowplow accident with an improved perspective on life.

Jeremy Renner’s latest professional endeavor, the documentary miniseries Rennervations, can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription just like all his MCU appearances, and Paramount+ subscribers can look forward to Mayor of Kingstown returning for a third season. While we wait to see what else is in store for him, look through our 2023 movies calendar to learn about the remaining theatrical entertainment left to come out this year.