Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter And Mike Colter Reach Out After Fellow Series Alum Opens Up About Son’s Brain Cancer Treatment
The Jessica Jones family is still strong.
Trigger warning: This story contains a social media post that has brief footage of a child experiencing a medical emergency.
One of the stars of Marvel and Netflix’s Jessica Jones is unfortunately facing a truly heartbreaking situation. Eka Darville, who played the role of Malcolm Ducasse during the show’s three-season run, recently revealed that his young son is battling brain cancer. The actor got candid about his situation on social media and has also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the cost of a medical procedure. A plethora of fans have since donated and sent well wishes to Darville and his family. Now, two of his former co-stars, Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter, have reached out as well.
Eka Darville Explained The Severity Of His Son’s Health Battle
Eka Darville, who has also starred on Empire and Power Rangers: RPM, posted about his son, Mana, earlier this week. The 33-year-old star opened up about the situation in an Instagram update, which he called “the MOST IMPORTANT post of my LIFE.” He explained that his little boy’s diagnosis is “extremely rare, very aggressive and already metastasized.” However, Darville appears to be in good spirits, declaring that his son will “overcome” this obstacle. You can see the actor’s post, which includes a video featuring footage of the adorable child. Darville himself and his partner, Lila, also get real about their son’s journey:
The Australian-born actor and his partner are now seeking help from two clinics in the U.S., which he says have seen success in dealing with “incurable” brain cancer cases. This information comes by way of the GoFundMe page and, as of this writing, the campaign has raised more than $280,000 of its $600,000 goal. That number seems to be growing and, based on social media posts, many are spreading the word. And it’s likely that the quest to help Mana will get even more attention now that two of Marvel’s Defenders cast members have spoken out.
Krysten Ritter And Mike Colter Sent Out Sweet Messages About Their Former Co-Star And His Son
Krysten Ritter, who played the role of Jessica Jones, took to Instagram to show her support for Eka Darville and his family. She shared the video footage of Mana as well as the link to the GoFundMe page. She also shared some warm sentiments about Darville in her caption:
Many probably remember that before he jumped over to Luke Cage, Mike Colter made his debut as the titular character on Jessica Jones. When addressing addressing the Darville family in his own post, Colter shared the video and reflected on his relationship with Eka, before asking fans to make any kind of contribution that they can:
It’s wonderful to see Eka Darville receive support from his former co-stars during this trying time. Netflix subscription holders enjoyed watching the three stars mix it up on Jessica Jones (which is now streaming on Disney+). So it’s heartwarming to know that they’re all close in real life. One can’t even begin to fathom the situation that Darville and his family currently face, and we send Mana all of the positive vibes as he seeks the treatment he needs.
