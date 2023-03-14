Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter And Mike Colter Reach Out After Fellow Series Alum Opens Up About Son’s Brain Cancer Treatment

Trigger warning: This story contains a social media post that has brief footage of a child experiencing a medical emergency.

One of the stars of Marvel and Netflix’s Jessica Jones is unfortunately facing a truly heartbreaking situation. Eka Darville, who played the role of Malcolm Ducasse during the show’s three-season run, recently revealed that his young son is battling brain cancer. The actor got candid about his situation on social media and has also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the cost of a medical procedure. A plethora of fans have since donated and sent well wishes to Darville and his family. Now, two of his former co-stars, Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter, have reached out as well.

Eka Darville Explained The Severity Of His Son’s Health Battle

Eka Darville, who has also starred on Empire and Power Rangers: RPM, posted about his son, Mana, earlier this week. The 33-year-old star opened up about the situation in an Instagram update, which he called “the MOST IMPORTANT post of my LIFE.” He explained that his little boy’s diagnosis is “extremely rare, very aggressive and already metastasized.” However, Darville appears to be in good spirits, declaring that his son will “overcome” this obstacle. You can see the actor’s post, which includes a video featuring footage of the adorable child. Darville himself and his partner, Lila, also get real about their son’s journey:

The Australian-born actor and his partner are now seeking help from two clinics in the U.S., which he says have seen success in dealing with “incurable” brain cancer cases. This information comes by way of the GoFundMe page and, as of this writing, the campaign has raised more than $280,000 of its $600,000 goal. That number seems to be growing and, based on social media posts, many are spreading the word. And it’s likely that the quest to help Mana will get even more attention now that two of Marvel’s Defenders cast members have spoken out.

Krysten Ritter And Mike Colter Sent Out Sweet Messages About Their Former Co-Star And His Son

Krysten Ritter, who played the role of Jessica Jones , took to Instagram to show her support for Eka Darville and his family. She shared the video footage of Mana as well as the link to the GoFundMe page. She also shared some warm sentiments about Darville in her caption:

Please watch and help lift sweet Mana and @ekadarville and his special beautiful family. I love you beyond what I could ever write here, Eka.

Many probably remember that before he jumped over to Luke Cage , Mike Colter made his debut as the titular character on Jessica Jones. When addressing addressing the Darville family in his own post, Colter shared the video and reflected on his relationship with Eka, before asking fans to make any kind of contribution that they can:

@ekadarville is a great guy. We met each other 7 years ago while filming #JessicaJones for #marvel. He and his wife are one of a kind. … They were pregnant with their beautiful boy around the same time my wife and I were expecting our first born. That little boy @the.mana.ohana is now in need of our help. Miracles happen every single day somewhere on this planet. Why not for @the.mana.ohana. Watch the video and go to @ekadarville bio to do whatever you can. 🙏🏿