Miranda Cosgrove's The Latest Star To Post A Bathroom Pic, But There's More To It Than Meets The Eye

It’s been kind of a trend in recent months for celebrities to show off pics in their bathrooms. Halle Berry showed off her incredible-looking double shower heads . The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario showed off the “view” from her urban bathtub. Jennifer Lopez was so tickled pink about the giant bathroom she got to use on her honeymoon, she gave fans a glimpse at her “self care” routine. Now Miranda Cosgrove is the latest to get in on a bathroom selfie, though it seems there's more to it than at first meets the eye.

In what seems to be the latest “self love” selfie, iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove showed off her bathroom through a mirror image that also highlighted her crop top and short shorts. Normally I wouldn’t think anything of a bathroom selfie like this one, but the timing is coming after reports indicated the star’s next movie will be filming in Thailand, and the timing, plus that travel makeup back seemingly indicate that's where she's at right now.

A short time back, we learned that Cosgrove would be starring in a 2023 Netflix movie with Brooke Shields. That film Mother of the Bride was reportedly set to begin filming on April 10, and given Cosgrove confirming she’d be filming in the country on her birthday (May 10) and a subsequent post on Cosgrove’s Stories, it seems the actress may indeed be teasing her awesome new bathroom and the location of her next endeavor. This looks like Thailand to me...

Since we've already mentioned the actress' birthday, it’s worth pointing out that Miranda Cosgrove is turning 30 next month. She previously said in an interview that she she was planning a large party for the milestone and that she hoped the big 3-0 would lead to new things. In fact, she specifically mentioned heading to Thailand to film was one of them, telling The Kelly Clarkson Show :

I am excited about my thirties. I hear that from everybody that it’s even better than the twenties, so… I am actually going to be in Thailand for my birthday for the first time ever, I haven't been. It’s for a Netflix movie but some of my friends are going to fly out for my birthday. I'm so excited; I'm going to Phuket...

Cosgrove also spoke about preparing for another season of iCarly and how it's interesting to see hear from grown up fans who have stuck with the show and its cast over the years. It is hard to think of the actress turning 30 -- even if she is occasionally posting semi-thirst traps, but I have similar feelings about Daniel Radcliffe growing up and having a baby too.

I can't guarantee more looks at Miranda Cosgrove's digs, but if this is the start of Mother of the Bride, I assume we'll get some more looks at her surroundings in the coming weeks ahead of the upcoming movie premiere.