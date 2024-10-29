‘There Was A Lot Of Double Sided Tape.’ Kathryn Hahn Just Got A Funny Laud For Going In The Buff (In A Marvel First), But Explains Why It ‘Seemed Necessary’
MCU? We all see you, Agatha.
It would be difficult to truly count up all of the “firsts” that Agatha All Along has achieved within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From boasting a stage legend like Patti LuPone to being fronted by LGBTQ+ characters to providing the very first mention of Mephisto’s name, it kicked open the door for upcoming Marvel TV shows and upcoming MCU movies. And as many remember, the premiere marked the first time female buttocks have garnered screentime in the entire MCU timeline.
Agatha Harkness herself, Kathryn Hahn, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, October 28 to kick off Halloween week with as much bewitching style as half-humanly possible. To be expected, it was a fun interview, with Hahn showering praise on The Wizard of Oz’s Margaret Mitchell for her stellar Wicked Witch performance. And when the topic of her nude-ish scene came up, Hahn took responsibility for making it happen, saying:
Indeed, the scene came closer to the end of Agatha All Along's debut episode, and it wasn't even the biggest shocker of the installment, at least for theory-crafting viewers like myself. Though for anyone who wasn't obsessively tracking WandaVision connections and other clues pertaining the Scarlet Witch's fate, it was likely a major jolt.
As far as how it went down without body parts flying all over the place, Kathryn Hahn says she had a little help:
At this point in the season, just ahead of the final two episodes streaming with a Disney+ subscription, it's almost surprising that we've only seen Agatha's mooning, what with all the other moon-based iconography being utilized.
Kathryn Hahn Gets An Award For Her Marvel Booty
When Jennifer Hudson addressed the topic of superhero backsides and noted that Hahn was the first to go that route, the actress responded and agreed that she's in good company in that respect.
And that's when Hudson brought out a special award that was crafted specifically for Agatha All Along's lead, and for her derri-efforts. One can only assume it would have been too difficult and/or expensive to have an Oscar-spoofying trophy where he's bent over and showing his rumpus. But what she got is still pretty sweet indeed.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
When asked if she was pleased by the new accolade, Kathryn Hahn agreed, saying:
Now I don't think she needs to go quite so extreme with her reaction, but it's awesome that she had such a great sense of humor about it all and isn't as harsh as her on-screen persona.
With or without any rear-ends on display, Agatha All Along will be reaching its own endzone on Wednesday, October 30, when the final two episode are available to stream on Disney+ at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.