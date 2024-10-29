‘There Was A Lot Of Double Sided Tape.’ Kathryn Hahn Just Got A Funny Laud For Going In The Buff (In A Marvel First), But Explains Why It ‘Seemed Necessary’

It would be difficult to truly count up all of the “firsts” that Agatha All Along has achieved within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From boasting a stage legend like Patti LuPone to being fronted by LGBTQ+ characters to providing the very first mention of Mephisto’s name , it kicked open the door for upcoming Marvel TV shows and upcoming MCU movies. And as many remember, the premiere marked the first time female buttocks have garnered screentime in the entire MCU timeline .

Agatha Harkness herself, Kathryn Hahn, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, October 28 to kick off Halloween week with as much bewitching style as half-humanly possible. To be expected, it was a fun interview, with Hahn showering praise on The Wizard of Oz’s Margaret Mitchell for her stellar Wicked Witch performance. And when the topic of her nude-ish scene came up, Hahn took responsibility for making it happen, saying:

I don’t know what this says about me… When we see Agatha at the beginning, she’s completely without her powers. And so she has to bust out of this spell, or is helped out of this spell by some mysterious characters. And I think when you first see her, I think the description was, ‘She puts on a robe and she goes outside.’ And I was like, ‘Tsk, I wonder if she would put on a robe, because she is in a feral state. Like she was just feral. She wouldn’t even be thinking about it.

Indeed, the scene came closer to the end of Agatha All Along's debut episode, and it wasn't even the biggest shocker of the installment, at least for theory-crafting viewers like myself. Though for anyone who wasn't obsessively tracking WandaVision connections and other clues pertaining the Scarlet Witch's fate, it was likely a major jolt.

As far as how it went down without body parts flying all over the place, Kathryn Hahn says she had a little help:

There was a lot of double-sided tape, so every time I walked, it would be [makes tape-tearing noises]. But we did it. It seemed necessary.

At this point in the season, just ahead of the final two episodes streaming with a Disney+ subscription, it's almost surprising that we've only seen Agatha's mooning, what with all the other moon-based iconography being utilized.

Kathryn Hahn Gets An Award For Her Marvel Booty

When Jennifer Hudson addressed the topic of superhero backsides and noted that Hahn was the first to go that route, the actress responded and agreed that she's in good company in that respect.

I am, I didn’t know it at the time. And also to know it’s behind Thor is pretty great. Thor…me. Just our butts encased in gold. That’s my dream.

And that's when Hudson brought out a special award that was crafted specifically for Agatha All Along's lead, and for her derri-efforts. One can only assume it would have been too difficult and/or expensive to have an Oscar-spoofying trophy where he's bent over and showing his rumpus. But what she got is still pretty sweet indeed.

When asked if she was pleased by the new accolade, Kathryn Hahn agreed, saying:

Oh, it’s like I walked on the moon. This is the best. I can quit now. You’ll never see me acting again.

Now I don't think she needs to go quite so extreme with her reaction, but it's awesome that she had such a great sense of humor about it all and isn't as harsh as her on-screen persona.

With or without any rear-ends on display, Agatha All Along will be reaching its own endzone on Wednesday, October 30, when the final two episode are available to stream on Disney+ at 9:00 p.m. ET.