Kevin Smith's Reaction To Seeing Thanos Actor Josh Brolin In The Flesh Is So Relatable

Kevin Smith's movies resonate with audiences, and he's solidified his place within the history of cinema. But, ultimately, he’s still a fanboy at heart. That’s why he still finds himself becoming overwhelmed or even truly emotional whenever he runs into someone who he admires. Smith recently had such an experience when he attended a convention, where his own fans were geeking out over him. However, the Mallrats helmer himself was hyped over meeting Thanos actor Josh Brolin, and Smith’s reaction was so relatable.

The 54-year-old filmmaker was one of the many who recently attended New York Comic Con. It was there that he took photos with a plethora of fans alongside his longtime friend and co-star, Jason Mewes. The Clerks helmer chronicled his experiences via a post he shared to Instagram, and the first photo in his carousel shows him alongside the Oscar-nominated Dune actor. You can check out the sweet photo below, along with great snapshots featuring fans:

Let’s be honest, most of us would probably have that same expression if we had the pleasure of meeting the man who famously portrays the Mad Titan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seriously, it looks like Kevin Smith was happier than a kid in a candy store, and I don’t blame him at all. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around and talk to a number of celebrities in my time and have managed to keep my cool. Still, I’d be quite giddy to meet Mr. Brolin just as Smith seems to have been.

What’s also great is that the Dogma director laid out just how his meet-cute with Josh Brolin came to be. While the Comic Book Men star used his caption to shout out the fans, he also explained how his run-in with the No Country for Old Men star came to be:

I was backstage at the [New York Comic Con] telling [Jason Mewes] that celebrities don’t interest me when I saw [Josh Brolin] and instantly rushed him. There are famous people, and then there’s Thanos, man!

Kevin Smith has rubbed shoulders with plenty of major stars over the years, and he’s even become close friends with a number of them. For example, he became great pals with the late, great Stan Lee, who famously cameoed in Mallrats . Smith was also a friend to the great Alan Rickman, to the point where they even had straightforward and mundane conversations. A particularly funny anecdote involves Rickman telling Smith about how he’d discovered that fellow Harry Potter alum Ralph Fiennes lived in proximity to him and was concerned that fans would find out and swarm their living complex.

I’m not sure whether the Masters of the Universe: Revelation creator will become good chums with Josh Brolin (who’s rumored to return as Thanos) . However, it’d be downright delightful if they do become pals and end up collaborating. Even if they don’t end up working together, here’s hoping that their Comic Con run-in marks the start of a beautiful friendship.

