Marvel Fans Have An Interesting Avengers: Endgame Theory, And Iron Man Is 100% Involved

Who is the most powerful Avenger ? It’s a debate that Marvel fans can have (and have had) for years. A lot of the evidence used in the arguments trace back to both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, when the most powerful villain in the MCU to date – Thanos – plowed through the heroes of this universe with impunity. However, a new theory may close the door on the discussion on which MCU hero is the most powerful, because it concludes with the reason why Iron Man was the only hero who could have stopped Thanos.

We all remember the end of Avengers: Endgame , when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself by wearing the Infinity Stones and completing a snap that reversed the damage Thanos had done. But now a fun fan theory posted on Reddit explains that only Iron Man – and not Captain America, Thor, or the Hulk – could have sustained the sheer power exerted by the Infinity Stones and survived long enough to stop Thanos. And it’s all because of the circuitry of Tony’s suit.

As the theory goes:

Tony Stark’s ability to hold the power of the Infinity Stones for even a brief moment was largely due to his advanced and durable Iron Man armor. This suit wasn’t just any ordinary protection; it was designed to absorb and distribute the immense energy of the stones. When Tony wielded the Power Stone earlier in the movie, his armor played a crucial role in preventing immediate incineration. During the snap, you can see how the energy is being distributed throughout Tony’s suit. This distribution is critical because it means the armor is taking on the brunt of the energy, allowing Tony to survive long enough to complete the snap. The suit, however, is visibly being destroyed in the process, showcasing the overwhelming power of the Infinity Stones.

We had seen, earlier in the movie, the damage that the Infinity Stones did to a creature like the Hulk when he tried to wear the Gauntlet and snap. It’s an overwhelming amount of power, and likely would have instantly killed any of the MCU heroes who were not wearing Stark’s protective armor.

But when Tony Stark wore the Stones and snapped, the modifications he made to his armor were enough to absorb the power and distribute it, keeping him alive just long enough to complete his Snap… and deliver one of the greatest final lines in superhero movie history.

Does this make Iron Man the most powerful Avenger? The theory posits that, at least in that moment, he was. But others continue to make the case for Carol Danvers, Scarlet Witch, Thor… it’s a never-ending conversation that will only continue as the upcoming MCU movies introduce evolving threats like Galactus, Kang, Magneto, Mister Sinister, and Doctor Doom. Can’t wait!