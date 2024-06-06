Marvel Fans Have An Interesting Avengers: Endgame Theory, And Iron Man Is 100% Involved
As Doctor Strange says, there was only one way.
Who is the most powerful Avenger? It’s a debate that Marvel fans can have (and have had) for years. A lot of the evidence used in the arguments trace back to both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, when the most powerful villain in the MCU to date – Thanos – plowed through the heroes of this universe with impunity. However, a new theory may close the door on the discussion on which MCU hero is the most powerful, because it concludes with the reason why Iron Man was the only hero who could have stopped Thanos.
We all remember the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself by wearing the Infinity Stones and completing a snap that reversed the damage Thanos had done. But now a fun fan theory posted on Reddit explains that only Iron Man – and not Captain America, Thor, or the Hulk – could have sustained the sheer power exerted by the Infinity Stones and survived long enough to stop Thanos. And it’s all because of the circuitry of Tony’s suit.
As the theory goes:
We had seen, earlier in the movie, the damage that the Infinity Stones did to a creature like the Hulk when he tried to wear the Gauntlet and snap. It’s an overwhelming amount of power, and likely would have instantly killed any of the MCU heroes who were not wearing Stark’s protective armor.
But when Tony Stark wore the Stones and snapped, the modifications he made to his armor were enough to absorb the power and distribute it, keeping him alive just long enough to complete his Snap… and deliver one of the greatest final lines in superhero movie history.
Does this make Iron Man the most powerful Avenger? The theory posits that, at least in that moment, he was. But others continue to make the case for Carol Danvers, Scarlet Witch, Thor… it’s a never-ending conversation that will only continue as the upcoming MCU movies introduce evolving threats like Galactus, Kang, Magneto, Mister Sinister, and Doctor Doom. Can’t wait!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Having been with the site since 2011, Sean interviewed myriad directors, actors and producers, and created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.