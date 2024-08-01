Marvel’s Ke Huy Quan Sweet Post About Reuniting With Hugh Jackman Over 20 Years After Working On X-Men Has Me In My Feels
Loki's Ke Huy Quan has a connection to Wolverine's origins that he celebrated after seeing Deadpool & Wolverine.
The story of Ke Huy Quan’s acting career is well known by now. He was a child star appearing in beloved films like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Today, he’s a star again, winning an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and appearing in a major franchise series as a member of the Loki Season 2 cast. But in between he was still a key part of Hollywood, and that includes knowing Hugh Jackman as he was just becoming Wolverine.
Ke Huy Quan spent the years between major film roles behind the camera. This included being a stunt rigger and fight choreographer on the original X-Men movie that introduced Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Nearly a quarter century later the two would meet again, and the Loki actor recently posted to Instagram to congratulate his friend about the new movie. Ke Huy Quan said…
24 years later Ke Huy Quan and Hugh Jackman are both officially parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been a long, and very different road for both of them, but that first X-Men movie was certainly a key step along the way for both of them. It makes me wish they had been able to get Ke Huy Quan to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. It's not like the movie wasn't already full of cameos. Since the movie includes the TVA that was introduced in Loki, it wouldn’t have been that difficult to make it happen.
We’ve seen Ke Huy Quan reunite with many great actors from his past, including hanging out with Harrison Ford at D23. He and Hugh Jackman look like they’re having a blast seeing each other again. And it certainly sounds like Quan had as good a time seeing Deadpool & Wolverine as so many others have had.
Quan calls Deadpool & Wolverine "awesome" and there are lots of people who clearly share that sentiment. The movie has been a box office smash in its first week of release. It's one of the most successful Marvel openings in a long time. It's also something of a eulogy for the Fox/Marvel movies, so for somebody like Ke Huy Quan, who was there at the beginning, it was probably quite special.
Maybe we can still see Hugh Jackman and Ke Huy Quan appear in an upcoming Marvel movie together. While we don’t necessarily expect to see either of them again, anything can happen in the MCU and if even Robert Downey Jr. can return then anybody can.
