Loki Season 2: New Cast Members Joining Tom Hiddleston's MCU Show

Loki Season 2 is almost here, and fans are getting excited to see some of their favorite characters from the first season back in action. Tom Hiddleston is back as the eponymous God of Mischief, of course, and he’s once again teaming up with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius for an adventure behind the scenes of time and space in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also along for the ride and reprising their respective roles from the first six episodes will be Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Wunmi Mosaku, Neil Ellice, and Jonathan Majors. We’re stoked to see the familiar faces in the Disney+ series – but equally feeding our anticipation is the arrival of series newcomers.

Loki and Mobius will be encountering some strange new characters in the next chapter of their adventure together, and we’ve put together this guide as a means of previewing the additions to the cast. You may have spotted some or all of them in the Loki Season 2 trailer, but let’s dig into who’s who.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ke Huy Quan

Let’s start with the obvious: Ke Huy Quan is in the midst of a brilliant career comeback. In the mid-1980s, he rose to fame as a child star with key roles in two major movies (Indiana Jones And Temple Of Doom and The Goonies), but he spent nearly two decades away from acting following his performance in the 2002 Hong Kong film Second Time Around. He began his comeback in 2021 with a part in the family adventure feature Finding O’Hana for Netflix, but then he signed on to be a part of Everything Everywhere All At Once, and that changed his world.

Not only did Quan’s performance in the film earn rave reviews, but he ending up standing on the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in March 2023 accepting the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His career is red hot, and he’s parlayed that heat into a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has joined the Loki cast for Season 2 and will be playing Ouroboros a.k.a. OB – a TVA Agent who develops and repairs the advanced technologies used by the Time Variance Authority.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Rafael Casal

Rafael Casal made an impressive arrival in Hollywood back in 2018 by proving himself as a multi-hyphenate talent. The actor/filmmaker teamed up co-writer/co-star Daveed Diggs and director Carlos López Estrada to make the critically acclaimed film Blindspotting – which was followed by a TV series that had a two season run on Starz. In addition to the premium cable series, Casal has kept busy on both the big and small screens, starring in the films Bad Education and the upcoming Wildcat in addition to series including Are You Afraid Of The Dark and The Good Lord Bird.

In Loki Season 2, Rafael Casl plays a character named Brad Wolfe. We don’t know much about him, but based on the footage in the trailer, we know that he is being hunted by the Time Variance Authority. They catch up with him at the premiere of a film called The Zaniac! and put him in custody.

Liz Carr

An English actor, Liz Carr made her on screen debut in 2013 when she joined the cast of the long-running British crime series Silent Witness – first appearing in the sixteenth season and appearing in a total of 79 episodes. Beyond that show, she has created a nice filmography of genre work, with credits including episodes of The OA, Devs, The Witcher and Good Omens. Now that special collection of roles is expanding with a part in Loki Season 2.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about who she is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The IMDb page for Loki identifies her as Judge Gamble, but that name is not mentioned in official materials about the show, and she doesn’t appear in the promotional materials we’ve seen. We may have to wait until Season 2’s premiere to learn more about the part Carr is playing.

Kate Dickie

Like Liz Carr, Kate Dickie is another performer from the United Kingdom who has an impressive track record when it comes to genre film and television. If fantasy is your thing, you may know her from either Game Of Thrones or The Green Knight. If you’re more into science-fiction, she is recognizable from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Prometheus. And if you’re big on horror, there’s a good chance you remember her from The Witch. Admittedly, she has never been a part of a comic book franchise before, but that’s obviously changing with her part in Loki Season 2.

Also like Liz Carr, however, we don’t know anything about Dickie’s character in the Disney+ show. She isn’t featured in any of the footage that has been released, and Marvel Studios has not yet identified her role. Perhaps it’s a big surprise?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Bonus: Eugene Cordero

Yes, we know that Eugene Cordero is technically not “new” to the cast of Loki for the Disney+ show’s second season. He appears in three of Season 1’s six episodes, playing the receptionist at the Time Variance Authority. However, we’ve made the decision to include him on this list both because A) he’s playing a different role in Season 2, and B) the size of his role is expanding. Deadline reported in September 2022 that Cordero has been promoted to series regular for Loki Season 2, and we’ll get to know him as Hunter K-5E in the new episodes (fans will remember that Season 1 ended with the series’ titular protagonist in an alternate version of the TVA).

Prior to his time in the MCU, the actor trained in improv at Chicago City Limits and Upright Citizens Brigade, and for years he primarily worked doing single episodes of various TV shows. He had recurring roles on shows including House Of Lies, Other Space, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and The Good Place, and he was a regular in the first three seasons of Tacoma FD. In addition to his role on Loki, he is also well known in geek circles for his role as Samanthan Rutherford on the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

After more than two years of waiting, Loki Season 2 is nearly here, with the first episode set to arrive for Disney+ subscribers on October 5 at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the run up to the premiere for a whole lot of coverage, including our Marvel Mondays features – which have thus far taken a look behind the scenes of WandaVision and explored fun stories from the making of Hawkeye.