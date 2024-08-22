Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool Images Of Wesley Snipes’ Blade, And I’m Sold On His Idea For Bringing Him Back For One More Movie

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order definitely noticed Deadpool & Wolverine's wild success, especially after a number of MCU missteps. The movie featured a number of exciting cameos, including the return of Wesley Snipes as Blade. Ryan Reynolds recently shared images of Snipes in Deadpool 3, and I’m sold on his idea for bringing him back for one more movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list included a number of familiar faces from 20th Century Fox's superhero projects, and Wesley Snipes' return as Blade thrilled fans. Reynolds shared some set photos and official images of Snipes on Instagram, as well as a killer idea for him to return: an emotional sendoff ala Logan. Check it out below:

Honestly, take my money. Snipes went the extra mile for Deadpool 3, making him the actor who has played a superhero for the longest time. And Ryan Reynolds had the brilliant idea of giving him an opportunity to take one final bow in the character. We'll just have to wait and see if the powers that be at Marvel take his advice.

Logan (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) was originally meant to be Hugh Jackman's final bow as Wolverine. Logan's ending offered an emotionally satisfying conclusion, where the title character sacrificed himself to save Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23. And it would be awesome to see Wesley Snipes get the same type of sendoff with another Blade movie.

Of course, there is something standing in the way of Wesley Snipes getting his own Logan-style sendoff to the vampiric hero. Namely the MCU's developing Blade movie, which will star Mahershala Ali as the title character. While that project has faced a number of delays over the years, the studio is seemingly still committed to bringing it to theaters. And as such, Kevin Feige and company might not be down to produce another Snipes Blade.

The MCU's Blade being in development is a big reason why Wesley Snipes' cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine was so shocking for folks in theaters. Although after seeing him alongside beloved returning characters like Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Ryan Reynolds' idea for a Logan-style finale movie sounds pretty incredible.

While Mahershala Ali hasn't physically shown up in the MCU yet, he was cast a number of years ago. His voice as Blade was briefly heard during the Eternals credits scene, where he was heard speaking to Kit Harington's Dane Whitman. Unfortunately, there's no plans for Eternals to get a sequel, and Blade has been stuck in development hell for yers.

Given the many years that Wesley Snipes played Blade, I do think it would be nice to see him get the Logan treatment for one more movie. Maybe it could even serve as a passing of the baton to Mahershala Ali? While we keep our fingers crossed, check the 2025 movie release dates.