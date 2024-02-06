Marvel Releases Statement After A Crew Member Dies On The Wonder Man Show’s Set

There are more than a few upcoming Marvel TV shows on the docket, with one of them being Wonder Man. The series – which still has not been formally confirmed by Disney – has been in the works for some time and began filming in 2023. Updates on the production have been few and far between but, now, we unfortunately, have a sad piece of news to share. A member of the crew reportedly died due to an accident that occurred on set. The studio has now released a statement on the matter.

Production was taking place at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning when the reported accident took place. According to Deadline, the individual fell off the rafters and subsequently died. It’s said that filming was not underway when the situation took place. Nevertheless, work on the show was called off for the remainder of the day. A spokesperson for Marvel Studios issued a message that was shared with the trade. It reads as follows:

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe-based show commenced production in the spring of 2023 in California and was set to continue for several months. However, plans changed due to the onset of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood. While the shoot initially continued when the latter work stoppage began in May, work on the series was eventually shut down entirely, leading to delays. Behind-the-scenes work eventually started back up in January.

Wonder Man’s creative team consists of co-creators Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton, with the latter having served as the director and co-writer of 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Cretton was also set to direct the fifth Avengers movie but ultimately departed the production around November 2023, marking a major step back for The Kang Dynasty. It was also reported at that time that the Short Term 12 helmer had stepped away in order to focus on other projects. That includes this small-screen superhero series, which will be available to Disney+ subscribers.

Details on the show are still few and far between, but what’s known is that it’ll center on the character of Simon Williams – an actor and stuntman who gains superhuman abilities and becomes the titular character. Former DC star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to play Williams, while Demetrius Grosse plays the villainous Grim Reaper – who also happens to be Simon’s brother, Eric. Veteran actor Ed Harris is reportedly attached to star as Simon’s agent, Neal Saroyan. And Sir Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as disgraced actor Trevor Slattery, from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi.

As of right now, it remains unclear as to whether or not Wonder Man will debut as part of the 2024 TV schedule. What Deadline does report, though, is that principal photography will begin in earnest in March. Time will tell whether Marvel Studios will release further details on the investigation into the accident resulting in the crew worker’s death.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family of the crew member who lost their life.