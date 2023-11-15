Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Just Took A Step Back As Rumors About Jonathan Majors Swirl

The MCU is always growing, thanks to movie projects and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is the next big crossover event for the shared universe. Unfortunately, Kang Dynasty just took a huge step backward as rumors swirl about Jonathan Majors.

Given Jonathan Majors' legal issues, fans have been wondering how Kang will be handled by the studio, especially in his titular Avengers flick. While those questions remain, Deadline revealed that Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has dropped out as the director of the project.

For those who are fans of Cretton's work, fear not: where is some good news. Namely he's still attached to work with Marvel on both Shang-Chi 2 and Wonder Man. But while he's not parting ways with the studio, it's disappointing that the next Avengers movie is going to need a new director.

What we know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is limited, but the title make it clear that Jonathan Majors' villain is going to heavily factor into its contents. While the studio seemingly hasn't parted ways with the actor, there's been plenty of rumors and speculation about whether or not Majors will continue playing the multiversal villain moving forward.

While Destin Daniel Cretton's departure is amicable and seemingly wasn't connected with what's happening with Jonathan Majors' assault charge, the the timing is definitely going to turn a few heads. Hopefully the studio makes it plans known sooner rather than later.

After first debuting as He Who Remains in Loki's Season 1 finale, Jonathan Majors made his proper MCU debut in Ant-Man 3. He also appeared in Loki Season 2, with photography happening before the charges came down.

While directors drop are replaced often in Hollywood, the fact that it's happening to the MCU's next big crossover will likely be worrisome for some fans. And the timing of this shakeup is also significant, as projects like Ant-Man 3 failed to impress at the box office. The most recent movie The Marvels ended up with the lowest opening weekend haul of the franchise. Is superhero fatigue actually happening?

Jonathan Majors' charges are about to make more headlines, as the Creed III actor is expected to go to trial shortly. Perhaps the studio will make its decision based on the verdict. Fans have been debating which actors could replace Majors as Kang, and there are some A+ choices. But whether or not this will be necessary remains unclear.

Jonathan Majors' tenure as Kang is currently available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. The Marvels is in theaters now and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.