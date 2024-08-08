Marvel Rumor Claims Doctor Strange Had An Exciting Role In Conflict With Kang, And Now I’ve Got FOMO

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are very curious about the upcoming Marvel movies, particularly the next two Avengers movies, directed by The Russo Brothers. Plans for those movies are being changed following Jonathan Majors' firing and the abandoning of the Kang plot line. A Marvel rumor claims Doctor Strange had an exciting role in the conflict With Kang, and now I’ve got FOMO.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is extremely limited, but fans are excited that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. But that only came after the Kang conflict was dropped altogether. The Cosmic Circus recently reported alleged insider information, claiming that Benedict Cumberbatch's hero was going to factor heavily into the battle against the multiversal villain. The rumor claims:

Strange was poised to have one of the biggest roles in the Multiverse Saga against Kang, and they had some really good story ideas for the character, one of which raised the question as to whether or not Strange was actually a hero in the grand scheme of the Multiverse. His words say one thing, but his actions in the Multiverse say otherwise. The more 'help' he wants to do, the more damage he does to the fabric of reality.

Honestly, this sounds thrilling, especially after the ending of Doctor Strange 2. The multiverse is a fragile thing, and we've seen how sometimes the best of intentions can ruin things. There are villainous versions of Strange out there, so could the one we know and love also not be the hero he tries to be? It remains to be seen if this story ends up making it into the next two Avengers movies, regardless of Kang being written out.

Of course, we should take this report with a grain to salt for the time being. Marvel security is notoriously tight, so it seems unlikely that the studio's scrapped Kang plans would so easily make it online. We'll just have to wait and see if Kevin Feige and company end up revealing the original plans for Avengers 5 and 6. Still, the FOMO is very real.

Still, fans have been wondering what is coming next for Benedict Cumberbatch's hero for years now. Doctor Strange 2's credits scene revealed a new ally in the form of Charlize Theron's Clea. She took the three-eyed magic user on a mysterious mission through the multiverse, and hasn't been see yet. But could he actually end up doing more harm than good?

Given the recent MCU flops like The Marvels and Ant-Man 3, the pressure is on for Avengers: Doomsday to deliver in a big way. The return of RDJ should help this, but fans need an overall story/villain to get behind like Thanos. Hopefully the studio reveals more of its plans soon.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. While waiting, check the 2025 movie release dates.