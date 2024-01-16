Marvel's Tatiana Maslany Thinks She-Hulk Season 2 Is Dead, So What Does That Mean For The Character?

One of the benefits of the Marvel shows that air on Disney+ is that the studio is able to take chances on riskier subject matter that might not fly in theaters, but can be explored through multi-episode story arcs. This can range from the animated “What If?” series or the psychological thriller Moon Knight to the three-camera sitcom experiment that was WandaVision (and its planned spinoff series ). Added to the pile of experimental swings was Jessica Gao’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal sitcom of sorts that was episodic in nature – rather than telling one season-long story – and showcased familiar MCU villains (Tim Roth’s Abomination) and heroes (Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil). Reactions to the show were mixed , with lead actress Tatiana Maslany now claiming She-Hulk Season 2 is unlikely. So what does that mean for the character?

While appearing on the Codenames Live Twitch stream , and playing along with an online game, Tatiana Maslany touched briefly on the future of her She-Hulk television series and candidly confessed:

I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law couldn’t have been cheap to produce. The show’s main character relied on CGI for the bulk of her appearances, and other crucial characters – including the Hulk and Abomination – required the same about of visual effects work just to be part of an episode. There were times when She-Hulk included practical characters like Wong (Benedict Wong) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox). But then they’d have to go right back to heavy CGI to transform Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) into She-Hulk.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Does this mean we’ll never see She-Hulk on screen again in the MCU? No, probably not. It just means we won’t get a She-Hulk Season 2, which adds her to the pile of existing characters such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, the Eternals, and Shang-Chi who have been introduced, then placed on hold until Marvel Studios can figure out how to use them next. As mentioned above, future Marvel programs available with a Disney+ subscription include the animated X-Men ‘97, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies. We’re also still patiently waiting for development on the already-filmed Ironheart series , and the animated Spider-Man show that might now be called Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

As for She-Hulk specifically, I think that she can be part of whatever plan Marvel Studios has for the Hulk, which has to acknowledge the son he revealed at the end of She-Hulk , or conflicts that could arise if and when Red Hulk appears in either the Captain America or Thunderbolts movie. Then, of course, there’s Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which no doubt will be (very expensive) all-hands-on-deck scenarios for Marvel Studios, which will give Maslany another shot at playing her gamma-radiated attorney at law. I’d also like to see her pop up in either Daredevil: Born Again, or the promised Spider-Man 4… whatever that movie turns out to be.