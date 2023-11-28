Marvel’s WandaVision Spinoff EPs Break Their Silence On The Show’s Development And Share Perfect Take On How Agatha Harkness Would Feel About It

One of the most intriguing shows on the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Concrete details on the Marvel Cinematic Universe addition are relatively scarce at this point, excluding the fact that it’s gone through multiple name changes. Thankfully, for fans, two of the series’ executive producers have provided some keen thoughts on this supernatural entry in the canon. Not only did the EPs provide some insight into how the production got off the ground, but one also shared a perfect take on how Kathryn Hahn’s titular protagonist would feel about such a production.

Jac Schaeffer, who was the creator of WandaVision, is once again in the big chair for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. And rejoining her for this endeavor is Mary Livanos, another Marvel Studios veteran. Schaeffer signed a multi-year, overall deal with Disney and 20th Television after her Emmy-winning show aired and was seemingly eager to land on her MCU follow-up. As she explained in a behind-the-scenes video that Marvel posted to YouTube , it took her some time to land on an idea. Interestingly enough, though there was a throughline within those pitches:

I started talking to Marvel about developing something else, and so we had early conversations about what that could be. So maybe it’s this property, maybe it’s that property. Everything that I pitched included a storyline about Agatha. I remember Kevin [Feige] saying to me like, ‘We really should think about an actual Agatha show.’ And I was like, ‘Where do I sign for that show?’

Agatha Harkness made her MCU debut in WandaVision under the guise of “Agnes” – Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s nosy neighbor in Westview, New Jersey. She eventually revealed her true identity to Wanda and essentially helped the Avenger realize her inherent magical abilities. The two ultimately dueled, with the Scarlet Witch winning out due to her possession of “chaos magic.” She subsequently bound Agatha to the “Agnes” persona using a spell, leaving her future, at the time, uncertain.

The acclaimed miniseries (which is available to stream using a Disney+ subscription ) was popular for more than a few reasons, and Kathryn Hahn’s performance as Agatha was definitely one of them. The actress’ wickedly sweet presence and her performance of the Emmy-winning song “Agatha All Along.” So many probably weren’t too surprised that the folks at Marvel Studios wanted to spin her off. Mary Livanos, who’s also produced Captain Marvel and The Marvels, went on to discuss the creative team’s eagerness to expand on her story. Livanos also cheekily mentioned how the witch herself would feel about being on a spinoff after her TV adventures with Vision and Wanda:

The character is so deep and heartfelt and dangerous, and continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately an imperative for us as creatives. There would be nothing more delicious to Agatha Harkness than to be in a spinoff.

Details on said production are mostly under wraps at this point, as not much is known about the Agatha show . Though people do have their theories (even one regarding the series’ various name changes ). What is known with certainty is that Kathryn Hahn will be joined by an excellent line-up of stars that includes Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone and more. While there are still unknown variables, I’m confident that Jac Schaeffer, Mary Livanos and co. are crafting a show that fans (and Agatha) would enjoy.