Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter Returns To What If...? Season 2 To Team Up With Black Widow And Fight Steve Rogers

As Marvel continues to expand its universe over on Disney+ with a massive lineup of shows, last summer the studio released its first animated series with What If…? The series saw the return of fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther and Doctor Strange into circumstances that didn’t happen in the movies, but what if they did? On Friday afternoon, San Diego Comic-Con hosted Marvel Animation’s first panel and among the many announcements, the animators unveiled a first look at What If…? Season 2 and get ready for more of Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter.

We knew What If…? would return for sometime, but at the SDCC panel, the creators behind the streaming series shared with us the first episode of Season 2 and it’s called “What If... Captain Carter Fought The HYDRA Stomper?” Don’t worry, we’ll leave out the major spoilers of the episode out so you can enjoy it when it is released in early 2023, but in some poetic symmetry, it involves Captain Carter meeting Steve Rogers in the present day.

Much like the journey of Steve Rogers in the core MCU story starring Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell’s What If…? Captain Carter makes it to modern times and befriends Black Widow, in what looks to be the same year as 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier by her blunt copper hairstyle from that movie. In the Season 2 episode Peggy and Natasha work together to take down a threat called the HYDRA Stomper, which happens to be Steve Rogers. Except, as you can imagine, Peggy doesn’t want to lose Steve.

In the upcoming What If…? episode, it’s awesome to see Peggy Carter’s arc as Captain Carter continue to develop in this debut Season 2 episode. And as the panelists playfully confirmed ahead of the surprise episode premiere, no, this is not the same Captain Carter who got annihilated by Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

