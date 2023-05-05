Marvel’s Blade Reboot Has Hit Another Setback Due To The Writers Strike

Looking at all the updates for the Mahershala Ali-led Blade reboot, it seems as though this upcoming Marvel movie has been facing a particularly uphill battle getting off the ground. For instance, last September, director Bassam Tariq departed the reboot, and a few months later, Yann Demange was hired to take over helming duties. Following the reveal last week that True Detective’s Nic Pizzolatto has been brought in to polish the Blade script, it looked as though this project was on a steady track to begin principal photography soon. Evidently that’s not the case, as word’s come in that it’s been hit with another setback due to the writers strike.

Although the WGA writers strike has already impacted a number of television shows since it began at 12:01 am on May 2, THR reports that Blade is the first tentpole picture to be disrupted by it. The reboot has shut down preproduction, which has already been paused once before. The cast and crew members are being notified of this development, and naturally this means cameras won’t begin rolling next month as original planned. Once the strike is finished, then Marvel Studios will restart Blade’s production.

The Blade reboot was first announced back at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, with Mahershala Ali being brought on stage during the Marvel Studios presentation. Originally Stacy Osei-Kuffour was hired to write the movie, but when Yan Demange was brought in as the new director, Michael Starrbury was selected to rewrite the script, and Nic Pizzolatto was working off that material before the writers strike began. Blade will mark Ali’s third time playing a Marvel character, having previously appeared in Luke Cage as Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes and voiced Aaron Davis, a.k.a. The Prowler, in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Regardless of how long the writers strike lasts, with Blade already having to wait longer to roll cameras, it’s like the movie will have to be delayed further. It’s currently set to conclude the MCU’s Phase 5 on September 6, 2024, so now the question is if it’ll simply closer to the end of that year, or if it’ll become necessary to turn it into a 2025 release. The last of the Wesley Snipes-led Blade movies, Blade: Trinity, was released in December 2004.

However, as far as the entire Marvel Studios operations go, there’s plenty to keep the company busy even in the midst of the writers strike. Captain America: New World Order, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Wonder Man are all currently in front of cameras, Deadpool 3 is set to begin shooting later this month, and Thunderbolts is still on track for principal photography to start in June. It is noted in the article that Fantastic Four, which is slated for early 2025 and in the casting process right now, is looking to begin production In January 2024, but may not come to pass if the writers strike lasts for six or more months, though THR’s sources say that’s “unlikely” to happen.

