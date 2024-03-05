Marvel’s Chris Evans Reveals Which Of His Movies As Captain America Is His Favorite

Over the last decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine. The studio is constantly releasing new content, both in movies and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Actor Chris Evans spent many years playing Steve Rogers/ Captain America, which wrapped up with the ending of Avengers: Endgame. And after having some space away from the shared universe, Evans recently spoke about his favorite Marvel movie role.

Despite Steve Rogers finally getting his happy ending, some fans are still hoping that Chris Evans returns as Captain America in an upcoming Marvel movie. Fans who watched the Marvel movies in order know how perfect he was in the role, and it turns out that one movie in particular stands out to the 42 year-old actor. While appearing at Emerald City Comic Con (via ComicBook), he spoke about this saying:

[Captain America: The Winter Soldier is] my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of. It's not just for the movie itself but the experience. The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you're stepping into and as a result you're playing defense and you're playing not to lose. When Winter Solider came around, we were playing to win. And it's the first movie with the Russo Brothers. We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I've had in my Marvel run.

There you have it. It looks like his second solo movie was Evans' favorite entry into the MCU. And he picked a great choice, as Captain America: The Winter Soldier is considered one of the best Marvel movies ever by fans. And it seems Evans agrees its one of the franchise's best entires.

The Knives Out actor's comments help to peel back the curtain on what it's actually like within the MCU. While he was understandably nervous filming Captain America: The First Avenger, by time the sequel went into production he was far more confident. Plus, the actual contents of the film were thrilling, including some of the MCU's best action sequences.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a far more street-level story than many other MCU movies. And as such, the action felt thrilling and real. The movie also brought back Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, albeit as a brainwashed super killer. We saw a number of beloved characters nearly perish in the process, including Black Widow and Nick Fury.

While Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time, it sounds like Captain America 2 remained Chris Evans' personal favorite. And it should be interesting to see how the franchise continues on without him, starting with Anthony Mackie's Captain America: Brave New World.

