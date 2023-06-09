Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She Doesn’t Miss Playing Wanda
Elizabeth Olsen has played Wanda/ Scarlet Witch in the MCU for nearly a decade.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be wildly popular, thanks to content on the big screen as well as streaming shows for those with a Disney+ subscription. Actress Elizabeth Olsen has worked in both mediums, resulting in Scarlet Witch becoming a fan favorite character. She filmed WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 in quick succession, before finally getting a break from her signature character. And Olsen recently explained why she doesn’t currently miss playing Wanda Maximoff.
It’s almost hard to believe, but Olsen has been playing Wanda for nearly a decade. She debuted during Avengers: Age of Ultron, which began photography back in 2014. She became a larger character in recent years, especially thanks to the wildly popular TV show WandaVision. The Ingrid Goes West actress recently spoke to White Lotus’ Meghann Fahy for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where she was asked if she missed Wanda at all. But Olsen responded honestly, saying:
Points were made. While both audiences and Elizabeth Olsen want to see Scarlet Witch’s redemption in the MCU sometime down the line, the actress feels accomplished with what she’s already managed to achieve with Wanda. And she’s especially proud of WandaVision, which was universally acclaimed and nominated for major Emmy categories.
Elizabeth Olsen’s Marvel comments come as she’s been celebrating the release of her HBO series Love & Death. But conversations about her career all eventually turn to the MCU, and her years as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch. And she seems to have a great perspective about her career as an Avenger, and would feel fulfilled if she found out that she was fired today. But given just how popular she is, I highly doubt that’s what Marvel Studios is planning.
Wanda’s future definitely feels up in the air, especially after the ending of Doctor Strange in the Multivers of Madness. After serving as the movie’s villain and killing a number of characters including the Illuminati, she eventually destroyed The Darkhold Castle with herself inside of it. But fans didn’t buy that such a powerful being actually died in this way.
Unfortunately, there’s been no news as to when we might see the Scarlet Witch again. Olsen herself doesn’t know, and admitted she’s not actually contracted for a return. The most obvious title to bring her back seems like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The title character is expected to be the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU, so the heroes are going to need all the help they can get.
Love & Death is streaming now on Max. The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Marvels on November 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
