Marvel’s Sebastian Stan, Michael B. Jordan And More Honor Chadwick Boseman’s Birthday With Sweet Tributes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever allowed fans to celebrate and grieve Chadwick Boseman over two years after his untimely death. The release of the sequel unexpectedly coincided with a special time for those who loved Boseman as a performer and person. November 29 was the late actor’s 46th birthday, and fans, friends, and family took to the internet to celebrate the special day like they do every year. Sweet tributes poured in from Marvel stars Sebastian Stan, Michael B. Jordan, and many more on the late Black Panther star’s birthday.

This year, Boseman’s birthday coincided with the tradition of Giving Tuesday, which encourages people to give back to their community by whatever means they can. Many nonprofit organizations benefit from the charitable day as they receive funds to help with their missions. One such organization was the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts, which was founded by his family, including his widow Taylor Ledward Boseman. In following the nonprofit’s mission to nurture and cultivate young Black talent, the organization’s Twitter account posted a video of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan honoring the late actor’s memory on his birthday and persuading others to donate to the foundation. Check out Stan’s sweet message below.

Thank you to Sebastian Stan for sharing some of the gifts that @ChadwickBoseman so graciously shared with world!#SparkAMovement #thecbfahttps://t.co/9SXnKu2RCR pic.twitter.com/Gn1FqF3xjKNovember 29, 2022 See more

Stan’s loving tribute spoke to the 42 star’s impact on the world and his co-stars. He sparked many of his MCU family to shine a light on the nonprofit art foundation. He was followed by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, who took to his Instagram account in support of the organization. Like the Pam and Tommy star, Pratt spoke to Boseman’s character while pushing others to donate. Read the Jurassic World Dominion star’s moving words to the late MCU star below.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Highlighting the arts foundation was a nice way to acknowledge Boseman’s legacy and champion giving at the same time. Following Pratt’s kind post, more Marvel stars chose to honor the late Oscar nominee by spotlighting the fun times. Wakanda Forever’s Lupita Nyong’o took to her Instagram to share a clip from their 2018 Wired Autocomplete interview. She took the time to mention the arts charity in the process. Watch the sweet moment between the co-stars in her post below.

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Oscar winner wanted to highlight her late co-star’s legacy while sharing a nice moment with her followers. But Nyong’o wasn’t to be outdone with a fun throwback as co-star Michael B. Jordan hopped on his Twitter account to share a sweet and hilarious duet he shared with his close friend and co-star during the first Black Panther press tour. See why Jordan keeps “moments like these close” in the jovial clip below.

Today and everyday we celebrate the man, the artist & king. I keep moments like these close pic.twitter.com/VSxKKhFkEXNovember 30, 2022 See more

You could feel the joy in the video as the Black Panther cast and director Ryan Coogler sang the K-CI and JoJo classic “All My Life.” Of course, everyone did their best. After watching the unexpected karaoke moment, Boseman’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis took to her Twitter account to remember the Get on Up star on his 46th birthday. Look at the short and sweet message in her tribute post below.

Missing you always. Remembering you forever @chadwickboseman ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/z1KoWodEwjNovember 29, 2022 See more

Hearing the late Hollywood A-lister’s powerful words now rings differently in the years since his passing. For that reason, the words seemed to touch Davis, who loved their experience in the James Brown biopic. Chadwick Boseman’s impact and legacy not only left an impression of the Oscar winner but his fellow MCU star Dave Bautista. The Guardians of the Galaxy star jumped on his Twitter account to praise the Avengers: Infinity War star on his birthday along with a picture of the two stars together. Check out the MCU star’s inspiring post below.

He inspired to inspire and I’m honored to honor #WakandaForever #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/grZygdk4RiNovember 29, 2022 See more

Bautista was just one of many stars who enjoyed their time with Boseman. His interaction with the late star was just one of the multiple recounts to come out since Boseman’s death. Despite no longer being a physical presence, the Oscar nominee continued to be inspirational to his fellow MCU stars. Marvel already paid tribute to the late MCU star through the opening crawl for Wakanda Forever.

You can see how Chadwick Boseman’s legacy lives on by watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at your local movie theater. Before watching the Black Panther sequel, get a Disney+ subscription to watch Boseman’s T’Challa defend Wakanda from the opposition in the first film.