Marvel’s Vision Series Just Landed A Star Trek: Picard Actor, And I’m Jazzed About The Role They’ll Be Playing

Although the Vision who lived that sitcom life with Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision was erased from existence when Wanda dropped the magical barrier surrounding the town, the all-white Vision flew off to parts unknown when he had his memories restored, and haven't seen him since. Paul Bettany is now gearing up to reprise the tangible Vision in the android’s upcoming Marvel TV show, which is unofficially being referred to as Vision Quest. Today brings word that Bettany will be accompanied by Star Trek: Picard actor Todd Stashwick, and I’m jazzed to hear details about the role he’ll play.

You may recall that in May, 12 Monkeys and Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas was tapped to be Vision Quest’s showrunner. So then it should be no surprise that he’s brought Stashwick aboard, as the actor previously played Deacon in the former show and Captain Liam Shaw in the final season of the latter show. According to THR, Stashwick will play “an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses” in the Disney+ subscription-exclusive show.

Todd Stashwick has done well for himself over the years playing villains, so I’m intrigued to see his character causing trouble in Vision Quest. It’s certainly nice to have these details to chew on rather than be entirely in the dark about how Stashwick fits into the picture, as so often happens when actors are announced for Marvel projects. That said, there arguably isn’t enough here to determine if Stashwick’s character originates from the comics or is someone created specifically for Vision Quest. Odds are it’s the first option, but we’ll need more information to confirm that.

Stashwick is the third actor who’s set to appear in Vision Quest, as it was reported in late August that James Spader will reprise Ultron, Vision’s “father” of sorts. Given that all of Ultron’s bodies were destroyed by the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, it’s unclear if the robotic menace will somehow be physically resurrected or if he’ll instead appear in some sort of non-corporeal form. Production on Vision Quest is expected begin in London in early 2025, and it’s conceived as the final chapter in a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continues later this month in Agatha All Along.

Vision Quest is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2026, so we’ll keep you passing along information about its progress, including what its official title ends up being. If you’d like to see his previous work with Terry Matalas, 12 Monkeys can be accessed with a Hulu subscription, and Star Trek: Picard can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. You should also spend some time looking over the upcoming Marvel movies.