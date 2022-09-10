Marvel's Werewolf By Night Trailer Brings A Creepy, Black And White Horror Thriller To The MCU

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought horror elements to the MCU earlier this year, the superhero universe is getting spookier with an upcoming special coming to Disney+ just in time for Halloween. As it was just revealed at Marvel’s D23 presentation Saturday afternoon, Werewolf By Night is heading our way in about a month and we have a first look.

The trailer for Werewolf By Night has debuted online (above) and it is a black and white Marvel special that looks to emulate early monster horror films like The Mummy, Dracula or Frankenstein. Werewolf By Night is based on the Marvel character that has roots in the 1950s, set to be played by Mozart in the Jungle’s Gael García Bernal.

The Werewolf By Night special was officially announced back in August 2021 , but now we know one of Marvel’s most offbeat characters will make its debut to the MCU, and soon. The trailer has a creepy but comical approach, and is surprisingly completely black and white. Also among the cast is Outlander’s Laura Donnelly, reportedly as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, alongside Desperate Housewives’ Harriet Sansom Harris and The Muppets’ Kirk R. Thatcher.

