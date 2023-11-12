Mother Of Black Panther Stuntman Opens Up About What Happened The Night Of The Crash That Claimed Four Lives

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s inception, many have praised the lead stars for their talents on the big screen – and rightfully so. However, it’s easy to forget that they’re also supported by a host of skilled stunt actors. One such person was Taraja Ramsess, who was tragically killed alongside three of his kids in a car accident weeks ago. Several notable celebrities have since spoken out, paying tribute to the Black Panther alum and showing love to his family. Now, his mother is opening up about what happened on the night of the crash.

The accident occurred on the night of October 31 and, at the time, 41-year-old Taraja Ramsess was driving in a pickup truck with his ex-wife and five kids in Georgia. The stuntman was apparently taking them home after a night of trick-or-treating, when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the highway. In addition to Ramsess, three of his kids – Sundari (13), Kisasi (10) and Fujibo (8 weeks) also lost their lives. Akili-Casundria Ramsess opened up about the loss of her son and grandchildren while speaking with WSB-TV , during which she called the tragic turn of events “very surreal.” The proud mother and grandmother said that on that evening, the group had a “car full of candy” when they were making their way home.

She went on to say that getting the phone call about the accident was “absolutely the worst” and stated that there was a level of confusion regarding “three different hospitals.” Akili-Casundria Ramsess admitted to initially being in denial upon learning of her son and grandkids’ deaths, as she “refused to believe it for a while.” Those who survived the crash are Taraja’s ex-wife (who has not been named) as well as his 15-year-old and 3-year-old. The younger of the two is still recovering in the hospital, though, as Akili-Casundria says the little girl has a broken collar bone and is still wearing a sling. The crash is also still under investigation, as of this writing.

A designer as well as a stuntman, Taraja Ramsess had a number of notable credits on his resume. When it comes to movies, he provided services for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Barbershop: The Next Cut and Furious 7. In addition to Black Panther, he appeared in fellow MCU installments Avengers: Infinity War (which follows the former when watching the Marvel movies in order ) and Endgame. His mother said that she was surprised when he popped up in BP (which is available to Disney+ subscribers ), as he kept it a secret until she saw the film.

When news of the family man’s passing broke, several Hollywood veterans took to social media to honor him. Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay and more paid their respects by sharing sentimental messages under a post shared by the Project Almanac alum’s mom. Nash said she was “sending your family love & prayers.” Meanwhile, DuVernay stated that she hoped the grieving family would “feel our tears and our prayers” because “they are with you.”

As far as whether Taraja Ramsess was going to appear in any upcoming Marvel movies or any forthcoming superhero movies in general, that’s unclear. What’s most pertinent right now, though, is that Akili-Casundria wants to use this time to honor her fallen loved ones. She stated that her son “loved his work and he loved life” and, though he’s no longer with us, she takes comfort in knowing “he’s an angel and he has his children with him.” One can’t even begin to fathom the grief she’s feeling right now, and you have to admire the strength she’s showing in the midst of such tragedy.