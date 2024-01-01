Ms. Marvel Actress Iman Vellani Names MCU Directors She’d Love To Work With

While The Marvels may not have set any box office records and isn't among the best Marvel movies for most fans, the ending of The Marvels certainly implies we haven’t seen the last of Iman Vellani or Ms. Marvel. While it’s impossible to know when we might see her again in the upcoming Marvel movies, the actress has a laundry list of Marvel directors she’d be interested in working with, and not just because she loves their Marvel films.

You might not have realized this, but Iman Vellani is a huge movie fan. She has been open about her love of the MCU, which went a long way to her becoming a part of it, but it turns out she just loves all sorts of movies. When Inverse recently asked Vellani what Marvel directors she wanted to work with, she dropped names that were not surprising, like Jon Favreau, or Destin Daniel Cretton, but the reason she wants to work with them might be a bit of a surprise. She explained…

Oh, I have so many. I mean, Jon Favreau, obviously. I met him at D23. And he’s the coolest. I love his movies outside of Marvel, too. Chef is one of my comfort films. I was talking about The Mandalorian with him, and he literally handed me this heavy token with the Mandalorian emblem on it. It’s the coolest thing. I carry that around everywhere. Taika [Waititi]. I just feel like Taika would be vibes. Destin Daniel Cretton. I love Short Term 12. So I think he’s very talented.

If you needed more reasons to love Iman Vellani, and honestly, you really don’t, the fact that she loves Jon Favreau's underrated Chef is just another one to add to the list. She clearly has excellent taste in movies. And she’s already worked alongside the star of Short Term 12, her Marvels co-star Brie Larson, so it’s only fair she get to work with the director at some point.

For a minute there it seemed likely that Vellani would get to work with Destin Daniel Cretton as he was set to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it was probable, though certainly not confirmed, that the movie would bring together a lot of MCU characters, including Ms. Marvel. Cretton has reportedly dropped out of directing the movie, and with Jonathan Major's current legal troubles, it’s far from clear if that movie will even happen.

If Ms. Marvel does put together a Young Avengers team in the MCU, they will certainly need their own movie at some point, and that movie will need a director. Maybe Iman Vellani has a few suggestions of people that she thinks would be good. Even if they’ve never done a Marvel movie before, Vellani clearly knows good movies and good directors.