Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Her Endearingly Awkward First Meeting With Head Honcho Kevin Feige

Before jumping to the big screen via The Marvels, Ms. Marvel will make her official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in her self-titled Disney+ series. It's poised to be an exciting moment for fans, as it'll mark the first time that they get to see Iman Vellani as the teenage superhero. Marvel Studios' newest lead star was already an MCU fan before being cast, as she's grown up with the superhero franchise. With this, she was also a major admirer of the folks behind the multi-billion-dollar franchise like Kevin Feige, who Vellani says she had an endearingly awkward first meeting with.

Since being cast as Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani seems to have settled into the "Marvel lifestyle" quite well. Though when stepping into a machine like the MCU, it's only natural that things would be slightly overwhelming in the very beginning. Vellani spoke with THR about joining the expansive franchise and, when she recalled her first in-person run-in with Kevin Feige, she got real about the "cathartic" experience:

My favorite people on the planet are Robert Downey Jr., Billy Joel and Kevin Feige. The day [Feige] came to set, I fully froze. He was trying to talk to me, and I stared at him until he left, and then I went back to my trailer and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried before. That was the most cathartic feeling ever.

And that was just the beginning. The same thing apparently happened when she met Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito and casting director, Sarah Finn. Honestly, you can't blame the up-and-coming actress for “nerding out," given the circumstances. It's simply amazing that an actual fan of the franchise is now getting to be a part of it. What's more, she's getting to play a character that she has a deep affinity for:

It just blew my mind that a superhero comic was showcasing Eid. . . . She was my total comfort character. She felt so much like me, and a lot of that comes from not just her background and ethnicity but because she’s such a fan of the Marvel universe, too.

In short, Iman Velllani seems to have been perfect fit for the role, a sentiment echoed by many of the early reactions to Ms. Marvel. And if you need further evidence of just how committed Velllani is to the gig, she admitted to knowing exactly which comics the scripts were pulling scenes from. Now, that’s dedication. And to believe she almost missed the audition due to being too shy to send in a self-tape.

The actress is just one of many new stars who are joining the MCU in the post-Endgame world. Chances are that the New Jersey-born Kamala Khan is going to be one of the major players within the franchise moving forward, which means Iman Vellani will likely have more than a few other run-ins with Kevin Feige and co. in the near future. But now that they're better acquainted she probably won't fangirl out... as much.

Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8th and will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. The series will serve as a nice appetizer before the character leaps into theaters on July 28, 2023 as part of The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.